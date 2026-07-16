WATCH | Nozipho Ntshangase goes back under the knife for a facelift

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Nozipho Ntshangase has revealed she recently went under the knife again to undergo a facelift.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram timeline to share her healing journey, detailing everything about her recovery 10 days after getting the cosmetic work done.

“Surprisingly, the pain wasn’t too bad. I stayed on sleeping tablets for the first four nights to keep myself comfortable, but by day six I was already taking fewer painkillers,” she wrote.

“What really surprised me was how minimal the swelling and bruising were. Recovery has honestly been much smoother than I expected. By day seven, I started red light therapy at Lux Clinic, and by day 10, my stitches were out and I was even able to attend an event.”

Nozipho said since undergoing surgery, she’s not yet been allowed to wear makeup, but she would continue to share her progress with her followers.

“I’m so happy with how my recovery is going. One day at a time, and we’re getting there.”

Nozipho has been candid about the work she’s done on her body.

Last October she shared she decided to get a mommy makeover after giving birth to five children.

In a candid post, she revealed she underwent a mastopexy, also known as breast lift surgery.

“I’m looking great and I’m loving it,” she said.

Last July, The Mommy Club star underwent abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) surgery.

“I’ve been on this self-love journey. After having my last three children and going through a lot, I struggled with loving myself. My confidence went down the drain, so I thought, why not do the outer and inner work on myself at the same time?” she said.

Nozipho said she had tried exercising to get her figure back.

“I gained weight. It was this and it was that. Not exercising as often as I would have wanted. A lot of insecurities. I decided to take the plunge and be brave and do what I always wanted to do, which is work on my body and myself. I’m excited and nervous because I’m a researcher, I read a lot, and Google has me overthinking a lot of things, but my surgeon is amazing.”

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