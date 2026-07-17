‘Bullied’ BMW security guard speaks as public support for him grows

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Security guard Teboho Kabayi has been praised for patiently dealing with an antagonistic motorist. Picture:

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An uncomfortable interaction with a rude motorist has turned into a windfall for a Kempton Park gate security guard after a video recording of the incident went viral on social media.

Teboho Kabayi, 27, has been praised for the calmness and patience he showed towards a driver who started berating him while he attempted to follow security procedures and scan the man’s driver’s licence before allowing him into the premises of a BMW dealership in Kempton Park on Wednesday.

The motorist had initially called the guard stupid for asking him which department he wanted to visit.

“I was surprised by his conduct,” recalled Kabayi, the father of an eight-month-old child. “I told him [driver] that I could not open the gate without knowing which department he was going to. He caused a lot of drama. I just thought he was frustrated or that he had brought the car in for a service and something was not fixed properly.”

Kabayi then asked the driver for his driver’s licence, so that he could scan it, as required by the dealership’s security procedures.

“I didn’t even get angry, but I could see that he was angry. He asked why I wanted his licence, as it contained personal information. I explained to him that it was for security reasons and procedure. He then told me that I was cheap, and that he was a millionaire.”

A passenger in the vehicle was laughing while he recorded the encounter, which he later posted on social media.

However, many viewers sympathised with Kabayi. A group of motorists later visited the security guard and donated R31,900 to him.

“I was shocked to learn that there was a video of me circulating. One of my employers told me on Thursday that there was a video on social media and that I was trending. There was no need for him to fight with me and post me for doing my work and trying to assist him,” said Kabayi.

Kabayi said the unexpected financial support had inspired him to expand his bakery business with some of the funds. Kabayi sells bread and cakes that he bakes on his off-days.

“I plan to give the remaining funds to charity. I know a place where children go to have meals after school each day.”

Kabayi had been working at the Kempton Park dealership for about three months, after being transferred from a different site.

The passenger who recorded the video released a second clip on social media, claiming Kabayi had disrespected them earlier.

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