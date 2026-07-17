Dry Joburg weekend may be in store as maintenance limits water supply

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Johannesburg Water says its systems are under pressure. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

Johannesburg’s water systems are constrained amid Rand Water maintenance.

This was scheduled to take place on Friday, from 7am to 7pm. However, it coincided with a City Power outage due to a fault that shut down the Eikenhof pump station. This affected pumping into Johannesburg Water’s network.

As a result, on Thursday, a number of the entity’s reservoirs, towers and pump stations had already declined significantly before the planned maintenance commenced.

“This is expected to result in a more prolonged system recovery than would ordinarily be anticipated following a planned maintenance event,” Johannesburg Water said on Friday.

Current system status

The Commando System is constrained. The Crosby Reservoir is low but continues to supply customers. However, the Crosby Pump Station has been suspended due to poor incoming supply.

The Brixton Reservoir is low and its outlet remains closed due to the lack of pumping. The Brixton Tower is empty as pumping has not resumed.

The Hursthill 1 and Hursthill 2 Reservoirs remain on bypass, with intermittent water supply expected.

The Central Systems are also under pressure due to the combined effects of the Eikenhof power outage and Rand Water’s planned maintenance.

Eagles Nest Reservoir, Northcliff Reservoir and Northcliff Tower continue to decline, with low water pressure expected, particularly in higher-lying areas. The Crown Gardens Reservoir outlet has been closed and pumping to the tower has been suspended. Customers supplied by this system should expect no water.

South Hills Tower pumping has been suspended. Customers can expect to experience low water pressure, with no water anticipated as the system continues to deplete.

Alexander Park Reservoir remains on bypass, with declining incoming supply. Hector Norris Pump Station has been suspended due to insufficient incoming supply.

Customers in the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding suburbs can expect low water pressure. Other central systems are declining but continue to supply customers at fair to normal levels.

Most Randburg systems are resilient and are supplying fairly. However, pumping has been suspended at Waterval and Quellerina Towers, which will see supply declining.

The Roodepoort systems are declining but supplying fairly. The Helderkruin reservoir is critically low and pumping to the tower will be suspended due to poor incoming supply. Other systems are supplying fairly to normally.

The entity said it will institute “configuration controls on systems as and when needed to preserve and build capacity where possible”. That includes, but is not limited to, throttling outlets once they reach about 1.5m.

Residents are advised that when maintenance is completed and Rand Water does increase pumping, supply will return in a phased manner.

Johannesburg Water said it will implement a “charging protocol”.

“This could include very gradual opening of systems and flushing of air from scours and hydrants in a controlled manner.”

TimesLIVE