Gautrain plans expansion to Soweto, Lanseria as it marks 16 years

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The Gautrain plans to extend its rail network to Soweto, Randburg, Lanseria and Boksburg as it celebrates 16 years of operation.

The proposed Gauteng Rapid Rail Integrated Network includes extensions from Marlboro Station to Little Falls, with new stations planned for Randburg and Cosmo City.

It also proposes a rail link from Little Falls to Soweto through Roodepoort and Jabulani, as well as future connections to Lanseria, Mamelodi and Boksburg.

The project will be rolled out in phases as planning and approval processes continue.

Gautrain Management Agency chairperson, Prof Mfanelo Ntsobi, told TimesLIVE that the agency is also at an advanced stage of appointing a new private partner to operate, maintain, refurbish, upgrade and modernise the Gautrain system over the next 15 years.

Making the service more affordable is also a priority.

Gautrain’s KlevaMova product, which offers qualifying passengers a 50% discount on train fares, now accounts for about 11% of all passenger trips.

The discount is available to households earning R350,000 or less a year, as well as scholars, pensioners and Sassa disability grant recipients.

Ntsobi said Gautrain continued to maintain an average availability and punctuality rate of more than 95%, while adapting to changing travel patterns after the Covid-19 pandemic as more passengers use the service for leisure, tourism and events.

“The rail service has become a trusted mobility solution, connecting people to jobs, education, business and leisure opportunities,” he said

“What began as a landmark mega-project has evolved into a permanent feature of everyday life, connecting people to employment, education, business, leisure and economic opportunity,” said Ntsobi.

He said Gautrain had expanded beyond its 80km rail network and 10 stations through its integrated bus and midibus feeder services, while partnerships such as the Gautrain Midibus Service and smart driver’s licence testing centres had broadened its role as a mobility provider.

Despite the Gauteng government taking control of the rail system, commuters are not expected to experience any disruption to services.

He said the most important message is that the Gautrain service remains unchanged.

Passengers will continue to experience the safe, reliable and efficient service they have come to trust, with no disruption to operations as a result of the transition," said Ntsobi.

Looking ahead, he said Gautrain’s vision was to build a more integrated transport system where rail, buses, taxis, e-hailing services and other transport modes work together to improve mobility across Gauteng.

“If I had to describe Gautrain’s next chapter in three words, they would be integrated, innovative and inclusive,” he said.

TimesLIVE