Good Samaritans appeal to find pensioner who forgot R2,000 at ATM

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A pensioner who unknowingly left behind R2,000 at an ATM in Elsies River, Cape Town. Stock photo:

A family’s act of honesty has won praise on social media after they launched a search for a pensioner who unknowingly left behind R2,000 at an ATM in Elsies River, Cape Town.

The appeal was shared on Facebook after the Witbooi family said the money was left at an Absa ATM in Halt Road, near the Engen garage opposite Shoprite and close to Elsies River High School.

According to the post, the family’s uncle had gone to the ATM to withdraw his own pension when he noticed an elderly man walking away.

A transaction slip left behind with R2,000 in cash has prompted an honest family to search for the pensioner who unknowingly walked away from an ATM without collecting the money. (Facebook)

“On walking up to the ATM to use it, he noticed an older gentleman walking away. The next minute R2,000 came out and thereafter the slip,” the post reads.

“My mom has the R2,000 as it’s clear it’s a pensioner. My uncle can identify the man. We are looking for this person.”

The family said the owner would need to present his bank card and confirm the last digits shown on the transaction slip to prove the money belongs to him.

“If he can present and show his card number and how it ends as per details on the slip the R2,000 will be handed over.”

The family’s honesty quickly drew praise from social media users, many of whom thanked them for trying to reunite the pensioner with his money

The family said they had tried seeking help at a nearby convenience store, but staff were unable to assist. They also approached the bank, but were told customer details could not be shared because of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

“Life is so tough out there so please help. Anyone,” the post reads.

The family’s honesty quickly drew praise from social media users, many of whom thanked them for trying to reunite the pensioner with his money.

Apart from sharing advice, such as involving a ward councillor to assist with the bank protocols and Popia regulations, the comments include:

“Thank God there are still honest and good people, God Bless.”

“You are a rare breed of honesty. Well done and I truly hope you find that uncle.”

“Happy to see there are still good people in this world.”

“Thank you for your integrity.”

This article will be updated as events unfold.

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