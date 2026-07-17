March and March slams prophet’s death warning about Ngobese-Zuma

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There has been outrage after a controversial Zimbabwean prophet predicted an assassination attempt against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Picture:

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Civic movement March and March has dismissed a prophecy by controversial Zimbabwean prophet Dr Obey Tichafa Mukanhairi, popularly known as Prophet Mellontik Orasi, who claimed that the movement’s leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, would be assassinated if she did not change her ways.

Mukanhairi, who has more than 320,000 followers on Facebook, recently shared his prediction, claiming to have seen an inkabi (hitman) monitoring Ngobese-Zuma with plans to silence her.

“I have seen this lady speak,” Mukanhairi wrote. “She is not brutal but believes RSA [Republic of South Africa] must be great — a plea that is not [bad]. But now the story is different, I see inkabi studying her movements for a silencing. Yes, she feels safe with goons around her, but she shall be shot by a stray bullet.”

The prophet went on to say: “If Jacinta doesn’t reform and lives up to next year November, ban me from RSA, close my churches, close my bank accounts, burn my house in RSA, and burn my colleges. I see street gunshots: three in the chest, one on the forehead. May God punish me if it is my word.”

The post sparked an immediate backlash from South Africans, with many warning that if anything happened to Ngobese-Zuma, the prophet should be held legally responsible.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, March and March national spokesperson Sandile Dube said that while they respected the church, they viewed the prophecy as highly irresponsible, especially coming from a foreigner, and warned that it could incite actual violence against Ngobese-Zuma.

“We know that we have a lot of fake pastors in South Africa, and we won’t be quick to judge this one,” Dube said. “However, the comments are suspicious and inflammatory. Whatever you say as a prophet can instigate a real-world situation. If this were truly a godly prophecy, it should be communicated privately and responsibly, not broadcast on social media where criminals can see it.”

Several March and March leaders have reportedly received death threats following the fatal shooting of their Gauteng provincial leader, Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada.

Somgxada was gunned down in a suspected assassination outside his home in Ekurhuleni on July 4 and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on July 9.

Dube confirmed that the movement’s leaders did not have private security and relied entirely on the SAPS for protection. He called on the government to conduct an official threat analysis on March and March leaders.

Despite the growing danger, Dube maintained that the movement’s campaign against illegal immigration would continue.

“All of us are in danger as a result of our actions,” Dube said. “But this will only multiply our efforts. We are calling on South Africans to continue with these marches, strictly within the rule of law.”

TimesLIVE