New Kloof Nek Road traffic rules to reduce truck crashes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A dedicated heavy vehicle lane and compulsory stop are now in effect on the citybound section of Kloof Nek Road in Cape Town. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The City of Cape Town has urged motorists to comply with newly implemented traffic measures on Kloof Nek Road aimed at reducing heavy vehicle crashes along the steep downhill stretch into the city.

The city’s urban mobility directorate confirmed that a dedicated heavy vehicle lane and compulsory stop are now in effect on the citybound section of Kloof Nek Road.

Mayoral committee member for urban mobility Rob Quintas and ward councillor Francine Higham visited the site on Thursday to inspect the new road layout.

According to the city, the left-hand lane has been reserved exclusively for heavy vehicles for about 250m, while general traffic must use the right-hand lane. Heavy vehicle drivers are required to stop at the designated stop sign, engage a low gear and remain in low gear for the rest of the descent.

The city said it was awaiting final approval to install a permanent enforcement camera at the compulsory stop.

Quintas said the intervention followed a public participation process launched in September last year after a series of heavy vehicle crashes on the route.

“We are eager and hopeful that these interventions will assist us in preventing the heavy vehicle crashes we have seen along Kloof Nek Road over the past few years and to keep Cape Town moving safely,” said Quintas.

The city also reminded drivers of light motor vehicles to merge into the right-hand lane before reaching the dedicated heavy-vehicle lane.

Motorists who mistakenly remain in the left-hand lane will still be required to stop at the compulsory stop, even though the rule is intended for heavy vehicles.

The new measures are part of the city’s efforts to improve road safety on one of Cape Town’s steepest and busiest routes, where several serious heavy vehicle accidents have occurred in recent years.

TimesLIVE