One-off registration a practical solution for undocumented migrants, say experts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malawians who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban before being relocated to Limpopo ahead of planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for June 30. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Story audio is generated using AI

Experts say a one-off registration programme for undocumented migrants could improve immigration management if backed by resources and political will.

Tensions have been rising over illegal immigration, culminating in nationwide protests on June 30 calling for all undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

This has seen an increase in the number of foreign nationals who have either been deported or repatriated. Most of them were Malawians (more than 80%), Zimbabweans and Mozambicans. Others were from Kenya, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

While Dr Rebecca Walker, a senior research consultant specialising in migration, health and human rights in Southern Africa, acknowledges that while deportation is a legal process, she argues that it comes with real safeguards.

These include a written notice, an appeal right, a court checking each detention within 48 hours and specific protection for asylum seekers so no one is sent back into danger.

She believes the most practical and sustainable solution to the country’s current immigration challenges is to fix the system and not the numbers.

“South Africa’s problem is not that too many people are here — it’s that the state has no functioning way of knowing who is here, processing them, or moving them through legal channels,” she said

Walker said a sustainable solution could have three parts:

repair the administrative machinery at Home Affairs so legal pathways actually work;

bring the undocumented population that is already here into an accountable system through a structured registration process; and

enforce the law even-handedly — not enabling vigilante violence.

“It’s not about abandoning border control but building a system that can actually do what it claims to do.”

A one-off registration or regularisation programme would be feasible as there are precedents worth learning from, she said.

“Spain ran a regularisation process in 2026 for undocumented migrants present before a fixed cutoff date.”

She also cited Colombia’s ETPV programme, which registered roughly 2.4-million Venezuelan migrants with a permanent vocation in Colombia, and said it had generated an estimated $529m in tax revenue by 2024.

Walker says the feasibility of such a move in South Africa depends on Home Affairs‘ capacity and this would need to be phased, adequately staffed and paired with the biometric systems that were already promised but not yet delivered.

In addition, there is a need for the political will to frame this honestly: not amnesty for its own sake, but a practical mechanism for knowing who is in the country.

She said a credible programme would need:

biometric registration to prevent duplication and fraud;

proportionate security and criminal record screening, not blanket exclusion for any prior irregularity, which would simply drive people back underground;

a minimum residency threshold employment or family — tie criteria as one route to eligibility, not the only one;

a firm, time-bound application window rather than an open-ended process; and

a genuine firewall would also be needed between registration data and unrelated enforcement action, so people are not afraid to come forward.

She says this can result in better state oversight and planning data, an expanded tax base and stronger public health surveillance. This also frees enforcement resources to focus on genuine security concerns rather than chasing people whose only offence is a lapsed permit.

Administrative dysfunction, not migration itself, is the core problem — Dr Rebecca Walker, a senior research consultant specialising in migration

The cons include that that this is administratively demanding and costly to run properly and that politically, it will be attacked as “rewarding illegality” regardless of the evidence base behind it.

“Administrative dysfunction, not migration itself, is the core problem.

“Run a properly safeguarded, time-bound programme registration for undocumented migrants already here. Enforce the law even-handedly: prosecute vigilante violence with the same seriousness as any other crime, hold officials accountable for the corruption that actually drains public services, and correct the public narrative with evidence rather than allowing migrants to keep absorbing the blame for decades of underinvestment,” she said.

Adv Justice Khoza, a constitutional law expert and lecturer at the NWU’s law faculty, concurs with Walker and argues that there is no constitutional prohibition against such a programme.

“Indeed, states possess broad authority to regulate admission, residence and naturalisation in accordance with the principle of sovereignty.”

He says several jurisdictions have implemented temporary regularisation programmes in response to migration realities.

Khoza says such an initiative should not be understood as a blanket amnesty but rather as a structured administrative process designed to bring eligible individuals within the regulatory framework of the state.

Khoza notes that potential advantages of such a programme would include:

improved government oversight and population data;

greater compliance with labour and employment laws;

protection against exploitation and trafficking;

enhanced co-operation between migrant communities and law-enforcement agencies;

stronger regulatory certainty; and

better policy planning and service delivery.

Khoza says the success of any regularisation programme would depend on careful design, effective implementation and public confidence in the integrity of the process.

I would encourage the South African government to turn its back on the anti-African populist movement, both within and outside the government of national unity. To do otherwise would lead to isolation on the global stage similar to that witnessed during apartheid — Adv Simba Chitando, lead counsel for the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association

Lead counsel for the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association, Adv Simba Chitando, says the only practical solution for the migration crisis in South Africa is to provide migrants, who are eligible by virtue of the duration of their stay in the country, an opportunity to apply for permanent residence in the country.

Chitando believes that the South African government has tried every other solution and the results have proven to be catastrophic for the South African economy and its reputation in the international community.

“I would encourage the South African government to turn its back on the anti-African populist movement, both within and outside the government of national unity. To do otherwise would lead to isolation on the global stage similar to that witnessed during apartheid,” he said.

Prof Thuli Madonsela, director of the Centre for Social Justice and Law Faculty Trust Research Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, says everything South Africa does, including confronting the migration challenge, has to incorporate an ubuntu-anchored social justice lens that centres the equal worth and human rights of all.

She believes it must also factor in the commitment to improve the quality of life of all citizens.

South Africa could address concerns over undocumented migration without encouraging hostility towards foreign nationals by improving migration management and consistently enforcing existing laws.

The solution, Madonsela adds, lies in strengthening the country’s migration management systems to reduce illicit entries and fake documentation.

“Fast-track asylum adjudication while distinguishing genuine refugees from economic migrants. Enforce labour and business regulations evenly so that informal sector competition occurs on fair terms. This reduces the ‘undocumented perpetrator’ problem without collective punishment.”

Madonsela says the government should consider regularising the status of certain long-term residents, including people born in South Africa before or around 1996, as part of a broader approach to migration and economic reform.

“Hate, related violence and blanket scapegoating of all foreigners betray ubuntu.

“At the same time, refusing to name and manage the real pressures of unplanned, concentrated, largely low-skilled and undocumented inflows also betrays the interconnected well-being ubuntu requires in addition to being socially unjust.

“The sober path is neither open borders nor closed hearts. It is sovereign, planned, humane regulation paired with democratising the economic pie so that no community is forced to compete for crumbs in overcrowded spaces,” she said.