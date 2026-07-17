Police ministry mourns SANDF members who died during illegal mining operation

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Two SANDF members died after falling in an abandoned mine shaft. Twenty suspected illegal miners were arrested. Picture:

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The ministry of police has paid tribute to South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members who died during an anti-illegal mining operation in Gauteng on Friday.

The members were involved in Operation Prosper when they reportedly fell into an abandoned mine shaft while pursuing suspected illegal miners through an underground tunnel.

The incident happened on Friday morning, and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are being investigated.

Police minister Firoz Cachalia, deputy ministers Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale, with acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, extended their condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

“The loss of these courageous soldiers is a devastating blow to the security cluster and the nation at large. We honour their commitment, dedication and selfless service in the fight against illegal mining and organised crime,” Cachalia said.

Dimpane praised the SANDF’s role in supporting police operations against illegal mining.

The loss of these courageous soldiers is a devastating blow to the security cluster and the nation at large. We honour their commitment, dedication and selfless service in the fight against illegal mining and organised crime — Police minister Firoz Cachalia

“SANDF members have been invaluable partners in Operation Prosper and other crime-fighting initiatives. Their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We remain committed to ensuring that the work they dedicated their lives to continues,” said Dimpane.

Despite the tragedy, police said Operation Prosper continued on Friday, resulting in the arrest of 20 suspected illegal miners in Gauteng.

According to the ministry, 19 of those arrested are undocumented foreigners, comprising nine Mozambicans, six Zimbabweans, three Malawians and one Lesotho national. One South African was also arrested.

Police said joint SAPS and SANDF operations between April 1 and June 30 led to the arrest of 793 suspects in Gauteng, including 595 people found to be in the country illegally.

Authorities also seized illegal mining equipment, including generators and phendukas, as well as 973.85kg of gold-bearing material.

The ministry said the government remained committed to intensifying the fight against illegal mining and dismantling criminal syndicates operating in abandoned and active mining areas.

“The sacrifices made by our members and soldiers will not be in vain. We are steadfast in our efforts to eradicate illegal mining and protect South Africa’s economic interests from criminal syndicates,” said Cachalia.

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