Two soldiers killed in mine fall, SANDF confirms

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Members of the SANDF deployed by the president to help fight illegal mining and gangsterism are seen in Rietvallei, Krugersdorp, in March. File picture:

Two soldiers died during an anti-illegal mining operation in Johannesburg on Friday after falling down a mine shaft used by zama zamas.

A rescue effort was launched but the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed on Friday afternoon that they had not survived.

The accident occurred at about 6am.

Defence department spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said: “SANDF members deployed at the abandoned CRD Mine in west Johannesburg spotted suspected illegal miners exiting the underground workings.

“A pursuit ensued into a tunnel, during which the two members tragically fell into an open, abandoned vertical mine shaft.

“Specialised emergency response units, including Mine Rescue Services and disaster management teams, were immediately deployed to the scene.

“Regrettably, the recovery operation has concluded with the retrieval of the bodies of both members.”

TimesLIVE