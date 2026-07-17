South Africa

WATCH | Client ‘vanishes’ with new rental car

Customer used the address of an abandoned building when hiring the vehicle

Lindile Sifile

Lindile Sifile

Journalist

An eyewitness spotted a person being dragged under the moving car. Stock photo.
The vehicle’s tracking unit has stopped transmitting a location and investigations revealed the address provided by the client is an abandoned house, says Rusa. Stock photo: (123RF/khwaneigq)

Authorities are searching for a man who has allegedly disappeared with a rental car.

This rental car is believed to have be stolen by a man who rented it in KZN on July 2 (RUSA)

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) the owners of City Car Rental based in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal approached them on Friday morning about a missing white 2026 VW Polo.

“City Car Rental, based on Umgeni Road, confirmed the vehicle, bearing the registration BS74NS-ZN, was rented on July2. The address provided by the client was a residence in Kenville, KwaZulu-Natal,” Rusa said in a statement.

On July 16 the rental company lost contact with the client.

“The vehicle’s tracking unit has since stopped transmitting a location and investigations revealed the address provided by the client is an abandoned house.”

Rusa is appealing to the public for assistance in locating the vehicle.

“The identity of the client is being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation. There are videos allegedly posted by the client showing the vehicle at an unidentified car wash.”

Sowetan

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