WATCH | Remembering Seputla Sebogodi: Film and TV roles portrayed by the late veteran actor

Mzansi has lost one of its greatest talents, Seputla Sebogodi. A statement shared by his family through his agency, Artist Connection, revealed he succumbed to diabetes at age 63 on July 15.
Described as a legend in his time who was dedicated to his craft, Sebogodi starred in hit local productions including Generations, The Rivonia Trial, Surburban Bliss, Bophelo Ke Semphego and Redemption, among many others.
Here are some memorable film and TV roles he played that we’ll never forget:
Rest in peace, Kenneth Mashaba. 🕊️— Squmama (@Squmamaeej3) July 16, 2026
We will forever be grateful for the contribution you made to the industry, especially to our generation. Your legacy and impact will never be forgotten.
May your soul rest in eternal peace. 🙏🏾🤍 pic.twitter.com/i3p3w4Gkm0
Rest in peace to Seputla Sebogodi, aka Kenneth Mashaba. He and Menzi Ngubane entertained us so much. Rest in peace to both of them. pic.twitter.com/UnhBavDEcA— peak world (@PeakWorld9) July 16, 2026
🙏🏽RIP Seputla Sebogodi 🕊️. AKA as Nkusheng and Kenneth Mashaba🤧 https://t.co/W5oteYolUH pic.twitter.com/8V27HM5oKx— Online Scoops (@OnlineScoops) July 17, 2026
Before Kenneth Mashaba, he gave us the Polygamist Nkosheng. RIP groote 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/Q0rkRPrlJG— BeeCeeForty5 🐐 (@BeeCeeForty5) July 16, 2026
So Lindiwe threw Tumi away because she hated Kenneth Mashaba? It’s plausible but I don’t trust her still #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/C08MPLO9ZC— Dimakatso David Mokwena (@SelfieRunnerZA) November 27, 2020
RIP Bra Sputla Sebogodi. Working with you was a pleasure. (We never got to release this project) 💔🪦🕊️ pic.twitter.com/qPmMenU2HZ— Kopedi Aphane (@KopediAphane) July 16, 2026
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