South Africa

WATCH | Remembering Seputla Sebogodi: Film and TV roles portrayed by the late veteran actor

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi dies. (x.com)

Mzansi has lost one of its greatest talents, Seputla Sebogodi. A statement shared by his family through his agency, Artist Connection, revealed he succumbed to diabetes at age 63 on July 15.

Described as a legend in his time who was dedicated to his craft, Sebogodi starred in hit local productions including Generations, The Rivonia Trial, Surburban Bliss, Bophelo Ke Semphego and Redemption, among many others.

Here are some memorable film and TV roles he played that we’ll never forget:

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