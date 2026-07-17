Zulu king’s outburst is ‘psychological, emotional and economic violence’: gender rights group

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King Misuzulu's kaZwelithini's outbursts and constant sacking of officials have come under fire.

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King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s reign, which has been marred by controversy, hit a double wobble this week, drawing criticism from a gender-based organisation.

Since ascending the throne in 2021 after the death of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini, the king has faced factional disputes within the royal family, instability in the royal office and domestic disturbances that have hurt the Zulu monarchy.

Last week, footage emerged of a visibly angry king accusing Queen Nomzamo Myeni of infidelity, threatening her with physical assault and vowing to cut off her financial support.

In a media statement, the king expressed concern over the leak, saying the conversations took place within a private family setting and were shared publicly without his consent.

The palace clarified that the recordings were historical in nature and do not reflect the current reality within the royal household. Despite that, the king acknowledged that his behaviour was unacceptable.

He expressed regret for the hurt caused and remarks made about religious leaders and dispatched a delegation to engage with the Nazareth Baptist Church.

More is expected from those in leadership, as their behaviour has a significant impact on the nation, especially on younger generations — Gender rights organisation Sonke Gender Justice

Gender rights organisation Sonke Gender Justice has expressed concern, stating the footage reflected “psychological, emotional and economic violence” and highlighted broader issues of gender-based violence and toxic masculinity.

“More is expected from those in leadership, as their behaviour has a significant impact on the nation, especially on younger generations.

“We also note with concern that some have focused on the public circulation of the video. It should be understood that the sharing of this video was a call for attention to a matter of national importance. In our view, the behaviour displayed in the video is unlikely to be an isolated incident. It is possible that this has been happening for some time, which may explain why the video was shared as a call for help,” Sonke’s co-executive director, Bafana Khumalo, said.

“It is unfortunate that the king saw fit to apologise to the church and to those offended by his behaviour but does not appear to have apologised to his wife, who was at the centre of this misogyny. We urge the king to reflect seriously on his conduct and do the right thing by apologising to his wife.”

The organisation said South Africa continues to face an “alarming crisis” of gender-based violence and femicide, especially intimate partner violence.

“While Sonke recognises that relationships are complex and that disagreements may occur, there can be no justification for threats, intimidation or abusive language directed at an intimate partner, or any person. Leadership, whether in public office, traditional authority or the home, must be grounded in respect, accountability and non-violence. We call for accountable leadership,” said Khumalo.

In late March 2025, an expletive-laden audio clip allegedly featuring the king in a confrontation with his sister Princess Nomkhosi circulated online.

The dispute reportedly related to property and business matters. In the recording, the king was heard telling the princess to leave.

The royal family later released a statement acknowledging the recording but urged the public to treat it with caution, saying the matter was a “private family issue” being addressed by royal elders.

The family also alleged the clip was part of a campaign to tarnish the king’s reputation.

Inkosi Mpiyakhe Buthelezi, the recently appointed spokesperson for the monarch, didn’t respond to queries.

Historian and cultural expert Khaya Ndwandwe said the king’s reign has been defined by instability that has hurt the reputation of the mighty Zulu monarchy.

“Even before the king ascended to the throne, there were factional challenges which led to court battles,” he said.

Ndwandwe said the royal family need to blame themselves for some challenges facing the monarchy.

“The reputation of the king has been degraded because the royal family has allowed many people into close proximity to the king, and some of those people are shady characters,” he said.

Ndwandwe said he was privileged to have grown up in Nongoma, the heartland of the late Zulu monarch who was deeply respected by his subjects.

Ndwandwe said divisions in the royal family also contribute to reputational damage of the monarchy.

However, he refused to be drawn into commenting on whether the royal family had powers to recall the king if they feel he is not representing the monarchy suitably.

Since his coronation the king has had five spokespeople.

He started with Prince Thulani, who worked with his father, but removed him and replaced him with Prince Afrika. He then fired Prince Afrika and replaced him with Prince Simphiwe, who was replaced with Prince Gumbela. Prince Gumbela was also removed and replaced with Prince Thulani.

Prince Thulani has since been fired and replaced by Inkosi Mpiyakhe Buthelezi.

Prince Thulani was fired after a fallout with the king in relation to a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The king also fired Zulu regiments commander-general Prince Vanana Zulu and replaced him with induna Masefa Mhlongo.

He has also chopped and changed his traditional prime ministers.

His first traditional prime minister was Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who also worked with his father. Buthelezi died on September 9 2023 and was replaced in 2024 by Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is also provincial MEC of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Buthelezi was fired in December 2025 and rehired in March. However, he was suddenly axed last week and replaced by Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza.

The king also fired the Zulu royal chancellor Inkosi Malusi Zondi after he was implicated in extortion allegations involving the multibillion-rand UMkhomazi Water Scheme project.