‘I wasn’t drag racing’: influencer who wrote off R1.1m Audi in 60km/h zone

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The Audi S3 worth R1.1m was written off following a crash near a Pretoria East estate.

While Pretoria East’s Hazeldean Boulevard may be a popular spot for speedsters and illegal drag racers, motoring influencer Kumbirai Mtshakazi says he’s not one of them.

Mtshakazi wrote off an Audi S3 worth more than R1.1m that had been loaned for a media review in a crash in the Pretoria residential area. Its engine separated from its chassis, indicating excessive speed.

The crash drew accusations of illegal racing from residents on the road where the accident occurred, which has a 60km/h limit.

Mtshakazi told the Sunday Times on Friday he was in a state of shock after the accident and left to find help from nearby security. He said he reported the accident at a second police station after “being shown away” from the first.

“I did not participate in any form of illegal street racing,” he said. “I have reports from residents on the record of another incident two hours before my incident. I also have it on record from multiple residents in the area that drag racing events took place from Saturday afternoon, all the way to Sunday morning and evening, after my accident.”

He said he later returned to the scene.

To be clear, the Audi accident must have happened at high speed. I am not a forensic investigator but have been on multiple accident scenes, and this was the first time I saw an impact causing the engine to fly out of the vehicle — Jean Jonker, The Meadows estate manager

Jean Jonker, manager of The Meadows estate near the crash site, said complaints of illegal racing had been made before the crash — but added the incidents could not be confirmed to be related.

Jonker is chair of the Lakes Security Forum. “It’s known that vehicles do ‘donuts’ in front of the estate. If you go to the corner of the R104 and Hazeldean Boulevard, you will notice tyre marks from people racing illegally.

“In Pretoria East overall, not just Silver Lakes, I receive similar reports — from the Olympus area and the new roads through Mooikloof. It’s a regular thing, especially on roads classified as boulevards with quick in and out access. You can’t really put in traffic-calming measures like speed bumps.”

He said that new developments often had long, open and quiet roads where drivers could achieve excessive speed.

“To be clear, the Audi accident must have happened at high speed. I am not a forensic investigator but have been on multiple accident scenes, and this was the first time I saw an impact causing the engine to fly out of the vehicle.”

Jonker confirmed that the crash occurred at the new intersection of Ridge Road and Hazeldean Boulevard.

Tshwane metro police department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba welcomed the issues of illegal racing and residential speeding being brought to the department’s attention.

“We will investigate and deploy our members for law enforcement. Anyone doing any wrong will be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

Speeding happens because road users know there’s no consequences — that’s what Aarto was trying to achieve, but not quite getting it right, weighing more on revenue collection than behavioural change — Bobby Ramagwede, AA chief executive

He urged residents to report incidents to the metro police.

Sylvester Mhlongo of Live Traffic NPC said first responders from the organisation had stayed with the vehicle overnight, trying to trace the owner. The car belongs to VW Group Africa but was booked out in the name of another social media personality, Mpho Mahlangu.

He said Mtshakazi had driven him home as he was emotionally and physically exhausted after attending his mother’s funeral.

“We are actively addressing the situation through the appropriate processes and remain committed to handling it responsibly,” said VW Group Africa, declining to comment further.

AA chief executive Bobby Ramagwede called for stricter law enforcement and infrastructure that would deter speeding.

“We lose more than 12,000 lives a year due to road deaths, largely driven by road user behaviour,” he said.

Noting that the road runs past a school — opposite where the incident took place — Ramagwede said the AA was lobbying to reduce speed limits around schools to 30km/h.

“Speeding happens because road users know there’s no consequences — that’s what Aarto was trying to achieve, but not quite getting it right, weighing more on revenue collection than behavioural change.

“The simple stance from the AA is most accidents are avoidable, boiling down to respect for one’s own life and those around them.”