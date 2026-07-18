Toddler found dead after falling into stormwater reservoir at Plettenberg Bay

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Plettenberg Bay NSRI first responders were among the large search party who found a missing three-year-old boy drowned in a stormwater reservoir. File picture:

A three-year-old boy who went missing on Friday afternoon in the New Horison township in the Western Cape has been found dead.

The toddler was found drowned in a stormwater reservoir by the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Plettenberg Bay duty crew.

Emergency services were activated after an urgent request for assistance from Plettenberg Bay’s first responders, who, together with police, searched for the boy who was reported missing in the vicinity of a reservoir. He was last seen playing in the area, which borders the N2.

A massive search of the area was carried out by responders; the police; the community; the child’s family; rescue swimmers; and the NSRI, accompanied by SA Whale Disentanglement Network volunteers with long poles, which were used to drag-search the bottom of the pond.

Plettenberg Bay fire and rescue services, the Western Cape government health EMS ambulance and rescue squad, Bitou law enforcement, Bitou traffic services and Bitou municipal authorities also responded, as water extrication pumps were deployed to drain the pond where the body of the child was eventually located.

An inquest docket was opened.

TimesLIVE