South Africa

WATCH | Explosions and gunfire in Durban CIT heist

Police and security gave chase to the robbers who fled the scene

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

A cash-in-transit vehicle in flames after it was blown up during a robbery on the N3, near the Sherwood offramp in Durban. (ALS )

Durban residents were rocked by two explosions and gunfire after a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on the N3 near Sherwood off-ramp on Saturday.

Emergency responders reported the explosions and gunfire as security and police pursued the alleged robbers on the N3 westbound past The Dome Church.

ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said both CIT security guards were attended to by paramedics and bystanders.

The explosions were heard as far as Westville to the west and Morningside.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and expect traffic delays. The freeway is expected to be locked down from Brickfield Road up to Spaghetti Junction for several hours while police and emergency teams secure the crime scene.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

THE POLITICAL ARENA | Inside SA’s lobbying debate: power, influence and politics

2

Hill-Lewis stands firm as DA heads for bruising federal council battle

3

DA leaves door open to ANC coalition in Joburg after elections

4

Former Ekurhuleni metro police officer Julius Mkhwanazi arrested in precious stones investigation

5

Happy ending as pensioner is reunited with R2,000 he left behind at ATM

Related Articles