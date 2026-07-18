WATCH | Explosions and gunfire in Durban CIT heist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A cash-in-transit vehicle in flames after it was blown up during a robbery on the N3, near the Sherwood offramp in Durban.

Durban residents were rocked by two explosions and gunfire after a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on the N3 near Sherwood off-ramp on Saturday.

Emergency responders reported the explosions and gunfire as security and police pursued the alleged robbers on the N3 westbound past The Dome Church.

A cash-in-transit vehicle was blown up during a robbery on the N3 highway in Durban just after the Sherwood offramp. Two CIT guards were attended to by paramedics and bystanders 📹: @AlsParamedics pic.twitter.com/8WwJS7ip5M — Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) July 18, 2026

ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said both CIT security guards were attended to by paramedics and bystanders.

The explosions were heard as far as Westville to the west and Morningside.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and expect traffic delays. The freeway is expected to be locked down from Brickfield Road up to Spaghetti Junction for several hours while police and emergency teams secure the crime scene.

TimesLIVE