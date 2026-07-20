Dreams come true: Daniel Botha, 14, meets Springbok captain Siya Kolisi

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Daniel Botha, 14, a Bryanston teenager fighting bone cancer, recently realised his dream when he met his sporting hero, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

The moment was made possible by the Reach for a Dream Foundation, an organisation dedicated to bringing hope to children facing life-threatening illnesses by fulfilling their biggest dreams. The foundation surprised Daniel and his family with tickets to watch the Springboks take on England at Ellis Park Stadium earlier this month.

The surprise unfolded during a family meal before the match.

“Over lunch at Panarottis, Daniel was excited to watch the game live,” the organisation shared. “Little did he know that an unforgettable experience was about to unfold. A Reach for a Dream fieldworker finally revealed that his dream of meeting Siya Kolisi was about to come true.”

Despite walking on crutches due to a recent accident, Daniel walked down the stadium tunnel hand in hand with Kolisi, beaming with pride. Reflecting on the moment when he heard the news, Daniel said while he could not believe it at first, he was overwhelmed with excitement when it happened.

“I was so excited to meet him,” Daniel said. “It was hard to believe that I was actually going to meet him in person, and I couldn’t have been happier.”

Fourteen-year-old Daniel Botha, a Bryanston teenager fighting bone cancer, walked down the Ellis Park tunnel with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and sang the national anthem with the Springboks. Picture: (supplied)

He described the walk down the tunnel as “nerve-wracking” at first, but added, “once I stepped on to the field, I felt comfortable and proud to be there”.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with the team became an unforgettable moment for the young man. “Standing alongside the Springboks and singing the national anthem, I felt like I was one of them. They didn’t make me feel like an outsider, they welcomed me as part of the lineup.”

Kolisi inspires millions through his journey from his upbringing in Zwide to captaining the national rugby team, as well as through his work with the Kolisi Foundation.

“He is incredibly kind,” Daniel said. “He didn’t just take a photo and walk away; he took the time to talk to me like a friend. I felt that he genuinely cared, and that meant a lot to me.”

For his mother, Stefanie Botha, the experience was priceless. “While there are many things I can buy for my son, this was one moment I couldn’t,” she said. “Watching him live out his dream and create memories that will last a lifetime was truly priceless.”

Silindile Tsotetsi, Gauteng regional manager at Reach for a Dream, expressed her joy at being able to facilitate the experience.

“Daniel is an incredible young boy with a big personality and an even bigger love for his parents and the Springboks,” Tsotetsi said. ”Despite recently being involved in an accident and attending his dream day on crutches, he was determined not to miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience. We’re proud to have made his dream come true.

“His dream day served as a beautiful reminder of why dreams matter. It reignited his hope and brought joy to him and his family. His dream is one of the seven dreams Reach for a Dream fulfills each day.”

TimesLIVE