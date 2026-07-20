South Africa

Former Emfuleni fleet manager arrested for fraud and corruption

Police say further arrests possible as corruption probe continues

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Money was paid for 18 vehicles but only seven were delivered. File image: (albund)

The Gauteng political killings task team (PKTT) has arrested a former fleet manager of the Emfuleni local municipality on charges of fraud and corruption.

He is due to make a first court appearance on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the arrest is linked to the alleged irregular awarding and implementation of a municipal vehicle fleet tender in which about R16m was paid to a service provider for the delivery of 18 municipal vehicles, including trucks and bakkies.

“Investigations revealed only seven of the contracted vehicles were delivered to the municipality, despite full payment allegedly having been made to the service provider.”

Mathe said the investigation remains ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out.

TimesLIVE

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