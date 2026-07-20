Gayton McKenzie slams ‘irresponsible’ reporting on football star’s death

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton Mckenzie has criticised a media group for reports about the death of Jayden Adams. Picture:

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Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has criticised media coverage on the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, accusing one publication of irresponsible reporting while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the footballer’s death.

In a post on X, McKenzie took aim at a News24 article that cited details first reported by Rapport about the 25-year-old’s final hours.

“This is irresponsible reporting. Do you want the young lady now to take her own life? Do you want her child to blame her for the passing of his dad? You are truly a tabloid; this country needs serious newspapers for sure. Let’s allow the police to do their job,” McKenzie wrote.

His comments came after News24 published a report based on an earlier Rapport article with claims made by a family member about events leading up to Adams’ death.

According to the publication, Adams allegedly argued with his girlfriend on July 11 after bank notifications reflecting money he had spent appeared on her phone. The report said the couple later reconciled.

News24 reported that Adams later spent time with friends who allegedly noticed a change in his mood and described him as emotionally distressed.

The publication also reported that Adams spoke to his father, Juanito, at about 8am on the morning of July 11, during which he allegedly said he “can’t take it anymore”.

According to the report, relatives also claimed the footballer had been struggling with the recent death of his grandmother and the loss of his close friend and former teammate, Oshwin Andries.

The report further alleged there had been ongoing friction between Adams and his girlfriend because he sometimes gave money to his parents, despite them never asking him for financial assistance.

Police have not confirmed any of the allegations contained in the reports, and the cause of Adams’s death remains unknown.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder’s body was discovered on July 11 at a house in Schotschekloof, in central Cape Town.

Police have since opened an inquest and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Adams had represented SA at the Fifa World Cup before his death.

His family has confirmed that he will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 25, in Stellenbosch.

Further details regarding the funeral service will be communicated at a later stage.

The investigation into Adams’s death continues.

TimesLIVE