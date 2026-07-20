Gqeberha police investigate deaths of married SAPS couple

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A police investigation is under way after a married SAPS couple was found dead in their Gqeberha home. Picture:

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Two married police officers were found dead at their family residence in Parsonsvlei, Gqeberha, at the weekend.

Kabega Park police have registered cases of murder and an inquest.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said both the 34-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were found dead and declared dead on the scene at the couple’s home.

It is alleged that the man shot his wife before turning the gun onto himself.

Janse Van Rensburg said police responded to a complaint of shooting at about 12.05am on Saturday (the shooting occurred late Friday night), where they met a friend of the deceased policewoman.

“When the police arrived on the scene, a woman told officers that she had received a call from her friend, who allegedly said she was being assaulted by her husband.”

The woman immediately went to the residence and after allegedly hearing several gunshots, contacted the police.

Two minor children who were inside the house at the time were safely removed from the scene and placed in the care of family members.

TimesLIVE