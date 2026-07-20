Murder case against nine police officers postponed to October

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DD220626 LEGAL COSTS In the past four years, Buffalo City Metro ratepayers have paid over R160m in legal costs for almost 400 court matters the city had to defend or institute Picture 123RF

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The case against nine Bultfontein police officers accused of murdering three civilians and a fellow officer during a police operation in the Free State has been postponed to October for a pre-trial.

The Free State High Court sitting in Welkom postponed the matter to October 5.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, the officers face four counts of murder arising from an incident in Phahameng township on September 22 2024.

Shuping said members of the Public Order Police Unit had responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving family members.

He said three relatives allegedly locked themselves inside a house and barricaded all entrances when police attempted to arrest them.

“The police officers allegedly executed a tactical entry into the house during which they discharged their firearms,” said Shuping.

The shooting claimed the lives of Mmota Maleka, 36, Lobisa Maleka, 28, Andries Maleka, 30, and Const Mojalefa Borole, 30.

The accused are Sgts Edward Mokake, 45, Shadrack Kabuza, 45, Tseliso Mohoboko, 44, and constables Johannes Mohau, 30, David Mofothi, 31, Lebohang Senxesi, 34, Ikaneng Maropeng, 42, Teboho Monaune, 37, and Lehlohonolo Morapedi, 38.

Shuping said the officers, who were arrested on April 1 and granted bail of R3,000 each, had their bail extended. They are expected to return to court on October 5 for pre-trial proceedings.

TimesLIVE