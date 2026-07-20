PKTT to appear as Matlala’s ‘contract shootings’ trial begins

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Alleged criminal kingpin Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears before the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Matlala is due to appear in the Johannesburg high court on Monday on charges of attempted murder. Picture:

Members of the political killings task team and Gauteng counter-intelligence operations will be at the Johannesburg high court on Monday, where alleged underworld figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is due to appear.

The trial relates to the attempted murders of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni in 2022, actress Tebogo Thobejane in 2023 and musician DJ Vettys in 2024.

The other accused are alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela, Matlala’s wife Tsakani, and Mabusela’s daughter Nthabiseng Nzama.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-General Puleng Dimpane said the state’s case is supported by evidence collected by investigators “that exposes the role played by each accused”.

“This evidence will be presented before court and we are confident the truth will emerge during the trial,” she said.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said forensic and ballistic evidence forms part of the state’s case. She said investigators had recovered two firearms linked to the attacks on Sibanyoni and DJ Vettys.

Investigations into the three cases commenced in December 2024.

Dimpane said: “The commencement of this trial is the result of meticulous investigations, intelligence-driven operations and evidence gathering by members who refused to give up.”

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