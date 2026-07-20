Police hunt killers after Giyani tavern owner shot dead

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Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Giyani tavern owner Dzunisani Joseph Mabunda. Picture:

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Police have launched a murder investigation after a 53-year-old tavern owner was shot dead at his property in Risinga View outside Giyani, Limpopo, on Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a complaint at about 9am on Sunday and found the body of Dzunisani Joseph Mabunda lying in the yard near the gate of his tavern.

He had suffered gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

According to preliminary information, Mabunda’s family were alerted by a neighbour who reportedly heard gunshots.

Police found two spent 9mm cartridges near the gate. While processing the crime scene, officers recovered a licensed 9mm pistol believed to belong to Mabunda inside the tavern.

The firearm, together with a magazine containing 11 live rounds, was seized as part of the investigation.

“The motive for the murder remains unknown, and no arrests have been made at this stage,” police said.

Police have urged anyone with information that could help find the suspects to contact the investigating officer, WO Moses Magezi on 082-729-0343, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, the nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.

Investigations continue.

TimesLIVE