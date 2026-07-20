Spotify rolls out new measures to help listeners identify AI-generated music

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Spotify is introducing new measures aimed at helping users identify when artificial intelligence has been used in the music they stream Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Spotify is introducing new measures aimed at helping users identify when artificial intelligence has been used in the music they stream as the platform grapples with an explosion of AI-generated content.

Speaking to ABC News, Spotify senior director Sam Duboff outlined the company’s three-pronged strategy to improve transparency while tackling low-quality AI-generated uploads.

“We have conversations every day with artists, songwriters, producers about if they’re using AI, how are they using AI, how do they want to let listeners know? And so far there’s kind of three key things we’re doing,” Duboff said.

Duboff said the first initiative is Verified by Spotify, a programme designed to help users identify authentic artists through a green verification badge displayed on artist profiles.

“First, we launched a new artist verification program called Verified by Spotify. It’s the green check mark. You’ll see at the top of artist profiles on the app,” he said.

He said Spotify is also introducing AI credits, allowing artists to disclose when artificial intelligence has played a role in creating their music.

Duboff also said the final pillar focuses on removing what the company describes as “AI slop” which is low-quality, spam-like content created in bulk using artificial intelligence.

“You know, slop, spam, low effort content. No one wants that polluting their experience on Spotify or any streaming service,” he said.

Duboff said the company expected its approach to evolve as AI technology advances.

“So that’s been our kind of three-pronged approach right now. You know, verify the humans building a real career in music. Build transparency through AI credits and make sure there’s no slop or spam in recommendations. And, you know, we’re well aware of AI transparency, and what authenticity means is changing fast. So you can expect to see several other pillars coming from us soon,” he said.

The announcement comes after Spotify revealed it removed 75-million AI-generated tracks in 2025, highlighting the growing challenge facing streaming services.

According to the company, approximately 100,000 songs are uploaded to Spotify every day with a significant number believed to have been created using generative AI tools or large language model (LLM)-based systems.

The debate around AI in music has also played out in SA.

Singer Credo V Daniels, whose real name is Credo Danel Mandlhazi, recently came under scrutiny after a live performance on eNCA prompted viewers to question why his vocals sounded markedly different from those heard on streaming platforms.

Social media users accused the artist of relying heavily on artificial intelligence and studio enhancements to produce a polished sound that they felt was not reflected during the live performance.

Following the criticism, Daniels acknowledged using AI-assisted tools in his production process while maintaining that the technology did not replace human creativity.

In a statement shared on Instagram said: “Credo has always been transparent about his use of AI-assisted tools during the creative process. Those tools were used as part of a broader production workflow that still required songwriting, arrangement, musical direction, production, decision-making and countless hours of creative work.”

“Technology did not create the vision. Technology simply became one of the tools used to execute it,” he said.

Artificial intelligence already powers several features across Spotify’s platform beyond music creation.

Its recommendation engine analyses users’ listening habits to curate personalised playlists such as Discover Weekly and Daily Mix while its AI DJ feature creates customised radio-style listening experiences based on individual preferences and moods.

Spotify also uses AI to improve music discovery by categorising songs according to genres, moods and themes and has partnered with major record labels to develop AI tools designed to protect artists’ rights and promote fair compensation.

TimesLIVE