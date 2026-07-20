Teenager arrested for allegedly raping his two siblings

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A teenager has been arrested after allegedly raping his two siblings, a 12-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy. Picture:

A 16-year-old is expected to appear before the children’s justice court in the Namakgale magistrate’s court on Monday after being arrested on Saturday for the alleged rape of his two siblings, a 12-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy.

The incident allegedly happened on July 15 at about 9pm at their residence in the area of Namakgale.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the matter came to light on July 17 when one of the victims informed their mother about the incident.

“The mother confronted her elder son about the incident, he became violent and assaulted her. She then reported the incident to the police, and both victims were taken to a local hospital for medical examination,” he said.

Ledwaba said a case of two counts of rape was opened, and community members were involved and managed to apprehend the suspect and handed him over to the local police, where he was then arrested.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Ritavi magistrate’s court on Tuesday after being arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in the Ritavi policing area in Limpopo.

It is alleged that on July 18, at about 8.30pm, the minor was in the company of another child at a family gathering near their home on Saturday when a known male neighbour asked the children to accompany him to his residence to collect a jacket.

Ledwaba said when the other child returned alone, family members went to check on the minor and found her partially undressed at the suspect’s home.

The child allegedly informed the family about the incident that had just transpired, and they immediately reported the matter to police.

A case of rape was opened.

“The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical examination. Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit members were notified and assisted with the investigation, leading to the suspect’s arrest,” Ledwaba said.

The acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers, has strongly condemned the incident and further applauded communities for being vigilant and acting swiftly to ensure that they report the suspect for his heinous act of despicable crime.

“I call upon the parents or guardians to at all times ensure that they do not lose sight of the young ones,” Scheepers said.

TimesLIVE