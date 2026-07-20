WATCH | Taxi boss Sibanyoni to be first witness in ‘Cat’ Matlala trial

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Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni set to take the stand in the attempted murder trial of Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his four co-accused at the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday. Picture:

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Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni is expected to take the stand as the state’s first witness with regard to his 2022 shooting when the trial of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused resumes on Tuesday at the Johannesburg high court.

Sibanyoni is one of the victims in the cases against Matlala, his wife Tsakane, Musa Kekana, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama.

They face 25 charges, including the attempted murders of Sibanyoni, actor Tebogo Thobejane, and a friend who was in a car with Thobejane at the time and sustained serious spinal cord injuries.

Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his co-accused, including his wife, Tsakane, in the Johannesburg high court for trial. They face 25 charges, including the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/ALMXiqigj6 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 20, 2026

According to prosecutor Elize le Roux, the trial will hear evidence from the August 2022 shooting, with the state relying on eyewitness testimony, CCTV footage, forensic evidence and cellphone analysis.

Le Roux said the evidence would show that Sibanyoni and his companions were parked outside the Centurion Country Club when a white BMW approached and gunfire broke out.

“When the BMW was next to them, shots were fired from the BMW at them. Mr Sibanyoni was seriously injured.”

Earlier in the day, Judge Cassim Moosa ruled that the matter would proceed, despite granting a three-week adjournment between August 11 and August 28 to accommodate the availability of Kekana’s lawyer.

Before adjourning, Moosa reminded the accused that they had an important role to play throughout the proceedings, and encouraged them to remain engaged during the trial.

Addressing them directly, he explained that they would be provided with writing materials to assist them throughout the case.

“This is your trial. Please listen carefully to the evidence. You will be provided with paper and pens to make notes, and if there is anything you wish to raise, communicate with your legal representatives,” he said.

“The charges you face include offences that may attract the prescribed minimum sentences, including life imprisonment if you are convicted and if the court finds there are no substantial and compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence.”

He stressed that although they were represented by counsel, it was important that they actively followed the evidence as it unfolded.

During the plea proceedings, all five accused pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Matlala’s lawyer, Annelene van den Heever, told the court that the defence intended to make certain admissions when proceedings resumed on Tuesday.

“In respect of the remaining charges, the accused will exercise his right to remain silent

“Other than that, there is nothing on my side,” Van den Heever told the court.

Le Roux’s opening address also previewed the state’s case relating to the October 2023 attempted murder of Thobejane.

She told the court the state would lead evidence that Thobejane and her companions had left a Sandton restaurant before their vehicle came under attack at a traffic light.

“Ms Malinda [Thobejane’s friend] was seriously injured during the shooting incident and was rushed to hospital. She was left severely disabled because of her injuries and today walks with great difficulty,” Le Roux said.

WATCH | Tebogo Thobejane says she's pleased that justice is finally taking its course. Thobejane, one of the victims in the Matlala trial, appeared outside court as proceedings were adjourned until tomorrow, when the state is expected to begin presenting its case against Matlala… pic.twitter.com/XU9P4vzkXB — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 20, 2026

Outside the court, Thobejane said she remained confident in the state’s case.

“We have to let justice take its course. The prosecutor and the police have done an amazing job, and we just have to see the evidence they have. After that, we just have to take it as it goes,” she said.

Sowetan