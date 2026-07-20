Woman’s body found in a pit toilet

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The body of the deceased woman was allegedly discovered inside a pit toilet at her home, covered with a blanket. Picture:

Police in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, are investigating a case of murder after the discovery of a body of a 40-year-old woman in a pit toilet at Ha-Lambani Mahagala on Sunday.

A case of murder has been opened.

The body of the deceased woman was allegedly discovered at about 11.40am inside a pit toilet at her home, covered with a blanket.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said family members alerted the community and police and emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene, where the body was retrieved from the pit toilet.

Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had sustained injuries to the face and head.

“Following investigation, detectives proceeded to the home of a suspect, and he was not found. Efforts to trace and apprehend the suspect are under way,” he said.

As investigations continue, members of the public with information that could assist police are urged to contact investigating officer Sgt Thuso Nengovhela on 061-446-3487, or the nearest police station.

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