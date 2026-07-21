Former Limpopo teacher jailed for corruption linked to illegal immigration scheme

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Shoni Theodor Maoka of Musina in Limpopo will serve seven years in prison. Stock image:

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The Morebeng regional court has sentenced a former Musina High School teacher to seven years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty on four counts of corruption.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said Shoni Theodor Maoka, 59, of Nancefield in Musina, received a combined sentence of 22 years’ imprisonment.

“However, the court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, leaving him to serve an effective seven-year prison term,” said Malabi.

The court heard that between September and December 2015, Maoka received R45,000 in gratification in exchange for facilitating the placement of temporary permit stickers and entry stamps in the passports of foreigners.

The NPA said these functions fall under the department of home affairs and Maoka’s actions enabled foreigners to remain in South Africa illegally.

Though Maoka pleaded not guilty, the state presented witness testimony linking him to the scheme.

During sentencing, state advocate Norman Makhubele argued that Maoka had abused his position as a public servant employed by the department of education for personal financial gain.

The state submitted that his conduct contributed to illegal immigration by facilitating the unlawful entry and continued stay of foreigners in the country.

The prosecution opposed the imposition of a fine, arguing that corruption-related offences warranted direct imprisonment.

The prosecution added that Maoka’s ill health should not carry significant weight, as correctional facilities are equipped to provide medical care to inmates.

Welcoming the sentence, Limpopo director of public prosecutions advocate Ivy Thenga said corruption posed a serious threat to the country’s economy and public confidence in state institutions.

“The NPA remains committed to adopting an aggressive stance against corruption and will continue to use all available resources to ensure that those who engage in corrupt activities are brought to justice,” she said.

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