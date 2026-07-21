‘I survived what many thought I never would’: ‘Cat’ Matlala’s ex-lover Tebogo Thobejane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala's ex-lover Tebogo Thobejane says she is happy to be alive. Photo:

Story audio is generated using AI

Tebogo Thobejane, a popular socialite and ex-lover of alleged kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, says the attempted hit she survived is a memory that will forever be etched in her mind.

On the first day of Matlala’s trial on Monday, alongside five co-accused, Thobejane put on a brave face and joined the gallery at the Johannesburg High Court.

Later Thobejane took to her social media profile on Instagram, where she posted a picture of the bullet-ridden car she had been in when the alleged attempted hit happened, saying: “I will never forget this day. It changed my life forever.”

Playing in the background of the status update was a song by international hip-hop artist DJ Khaled, God Did.

The former Muvhango actress and club promoter said she was filled with gratitude that she survived an unimaginable near-death incident.

“Today I stand with nothing but gratitude to God, my ancestors and everyone who prayed for me.

“People can say whatever they want, but they’ll never know what it feels like to walk in my shoes. I survived what many thought I never would. My story didn’t end that day.”

Matlala, his wife Tsakane and three others are tackling 25 charges including 11 counts of attempted murder linked to three unrelated shooting incidents.

The charges Matlala and his co-accused face are in connection with attempted hits which include Thobejane’s attempted murder case.

The trial will stand down from August 11 to 28, resume on August 31 and run until September 18.

TimesLIVE