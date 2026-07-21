South Africa

Pupils back on Gauteng’s roads: scholar transport operators told to obey laws

Poice will focus on roadworthiness, driver fitness, validity of professional driving permits, overloading and speeding

Gugulethu Mashinini

Gugulethu Mashinini

Learner transport vehicles will be among those targeted as the Gauteng traffic police steps up roadworthiness and compliance checks at the start of the third school term. File photo: (Mmatumelo Lebjane)

The Gauteng traffic police (GTP) has called on learner transport and public transport operators to make sure their vehicles are roadworthy and fully comply with road traffic laws as schools reopen for the third term on Tuesday.

The department said thousands of pupils returning to schools across Gauteng will lead to heavier traffic on the province’s roads. It said operators must ensure learner transport and public transport vehicles are safe, roadworthy and driven by qualified drivers.

The GTP said it will intensify learner transport enforcement operations across the province. Officers will focus on:

  • vehicle roadworthiness;
  • driver fitness;
  • compliance with operating licence requirements;
  • the validity of Professional Driving Permits;
  • overloading;
  • speeding; and
  • reckless and negligent driving.

The police reminded learner transport operators that transporting children carries “a significant responsibility”. Operators were urged to:

  • ensure vehicles are properly maintained;
  • not exceed the prescribed passenger capacity; and
  • meet all legal safety requirements before transporting learners.

Parents and guardians were also encouraged to use only registered and compliant learner transport services and to avoid vehicles that appear overloaded, mechanically unsafe or unroadworthy.

Motorists have also been urged to be patient and cautious, especially near schools, scholar patrol crossings and areas with high pedestrian activity. Drivers should obey speed limits, stay alert and watch out for children crossing roads during busy school travel times.

The Gauteng provincial government said it remains committed to reducing road crashes, saving lives and ensuring that every learner travels safely to and from school.

TimesLIVE

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