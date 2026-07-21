WATCH | ‘Die, you dog’: Court hears chilling details of attack on taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni

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State witness Bethuel Mzamo Cele gives evidence through court interpreter Ncamile Holiday Ngxito during the murder-for-hire trial of Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his co-accused at the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday. Picture:

“I saw that he had been shot in the stomach. I could see his intestines protruding before he climbed back into the BMW through the window.”

These are the words of a security guard who was on duty in Centurion when he allegedly witnessed the attempted assassination of taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni in August 2022.

Bethuel Mzamo Cele, the state’s first witness, was testifying at the Johannesburg high court in the trial of alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama are facing 25 charges that include the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane and Sibanyoni.

At the time of Sibanyoni’s shooting, Cele said he had been working as a security guard at the Centurion Country Club for five months.

He said when the shooting happened, he fled the scene with his colleague, Francis Mazibuko, and had opened fire on the gunmen. He told the court he believed one of the gunmen had been struck by his return fire.

Matlala and co-accused's attempted murder trial | The state's first witness, Bethuel Mzamo Cele - a security guard - takes the stand in the Johannesburg high court to testify about the attempted assassination of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni in August 2022.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/Z7LNDnpy9y — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 21, 2026

Giving the chronology of what happened that night, Cele said Mazibuko, who was working as a controller, came to his post shortly before the shooting to hand him a two-way radio.

At about 10.35pm, a red Ferrari arrived at the entrance of the estate, followed by a white Volkswagen Golf 7, he said.

“While Mr Mazibuko and I were standing there, we saw a white BMW driving slowly, as if the occupants were looking for something. The left-side window was slightly lowered. The BMW drove past, made a U-turn at the traffic lights and returned,” he said

“The BMW then stopped near the Ferrari and Golf 7 before two armed men jumped out carrying AK-47 rifles. As soon as they got out, they realised I had seen them. The first shot was fired at me.”

Cele said Mazibuko immediately shouted to him to run. From there, he said they moved behind a concrete flower bed where he was able to observe what was unfolding.

“They continued firing, but they were no longer shooting at us. They were shooting at the Golf 7.”

Cele recalled Mazibuko urging him not to remain without defending himself. ”Mazibuko shouted, ‘We can’t die while you are carrying a firearm.’ I cocked my firearm and fired five shots.”

Cele testified that one of the gunmen appeared to have been hit. “I could see one of them had been injured. He ran back to the BMW through the window while I continued firing.”

IN THE DOCK| Attempted murder accused Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his four co-accused, including his wife Tsakane, are appearing in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday on 25 charges. These include the attempted murders of actor Tebogo Thobejane, who is Matlala's ex-girlfriend,… pic.twitter.com/BVlTbao8Ji — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 21, 2026

He said the second gunman continued firing towards the occupants of the other vehicles.

“One of them shouted, ‘Die, you dog,’ before opening fire again.”

Cele remained on the ground while exchanging gunfire. He said that the BMW was 5m-6m away from his position.

When asked how many people were inside the BMW, Cele replied: “There were three occupants, including the driver. I saw three AK-47 rifles during the attack. I know what an AK-47 looks like,” he said.

When questioned further, Cele said the occupants of the Ferrari and Golf fled into the golf estate as the shooting erupted. During his testimony, Cele became emotional.

“If I think about that incident, it’s like it happened yesterday. My Lord, it makes me angry because this thing could have been finished a long time ago,” he said.

Judge Cassim Moosa acknowledged Cele’s emotional state and encouraged him to take his time.

“The court understands that you were there and appreciates your emotions. None of us were there with you. You are our eyes and ears. Tell us what happened slowly, as though you are taking us through a movie,” he said.

The matter was then adjourned for 15 minutes.

Sowetan