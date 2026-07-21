Politics

WATCH LIVE | Idac head Andrea Johnson in the hot seat at the Madlanga commission

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Head of the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Andrea Johnson, is before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday.

Johnson has come under scrutiny following revelations before the Madlanga commission.

She faces allegations of improper conduct and that she allegedly shared with police crime intelligence operation support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan a docket of an assault case that was opened against him in 2018.

Video courtesy of SABC.

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