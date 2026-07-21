Western Cape forensic lab gains accreditation for drug-test methods

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Although the accredited tests were already being performed prior to certification, the accreditation provides independent confirmation that the laboratory’s methods, quality controls, and testing procedures meet international standards. Stock photo:

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For thousands of South African families, the death of a loved one can mean years of waiting for answers.

With an estimated 40,000 toxicology cases backlogged nationally, some dating back to 2007, the delay in determining causes of death has become a major concern for both grieving families and the criminal justice system.

Against this backdrop, the Western Cape department of health and wellness says its forensic toxicology unit has become the first provincial public forensic toxicology laboratory in South Africa to receive ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation for its drug-testing methods.

The accreditation independently verifies that the laboratory meets internationally recognised standards for forensic testing. The province previously reported a toxicology backlog of about 6,792 cases.

In South Africa, all unnatural deaths — including suspected poisonings, drug overdoses, drunk-driving fatalities, fires involving possible carbon monoxide poisoning, and sudden unexplained deaths — require forensic toxicology testing to help establish the cause of death and support criminal investigations.

Western Cape health and wellness MEC Mireille Wenger said the accreditation strengthens confidence in evidence used by forensic pathologists, police investigators, prosecutors and the courts.

described the accreditation as more than a technical achievement. It is a promise of quality, reliability and continuous improvement. By meeting international standards, we’re strengthening the Western Cape health system and ensuring forensic toxicology services are available where they matter most, in the public sector — Bronwen Davies, chief forensic toxicologist and scientific manager

“It reflects the skill and dedication of a highly specialised team and supports our ability to provide a forensic service that families and the justice system can trust,” she said.

“When someone passes away, those left behind often want to understand what happened. Where the cause of death is not immediately clear, forensic toxicology can play an important role in providing answers.”

The accreditation covers two testing areas:

the detection of carbon monoxide poisoning; and

the identification and measurement of drugs in forensic specimens.

These tests are used in investigations involving fires, poisonings, suspected overdoses and unexplained deaths.

Wenger said forensic pathology plays a critical role at the intersection of health and justice by helping establish how and why people die, supporting criminal investigations and identifying emerging public health risks.

Chief forensic toxicologist and scientific manager Bronwen Davies described the accreditation as more than a technical achievement.

“It is a promise of quality, reliability and continuous improvement. By meeting international standards, we’re strengthening the Western Cape health system and ensuring forensic toxicology services are available where they matter most, in the public sector,” she said.

The forensic toxicology init forms part of the Western Cape department of health and wellness’s forensic pathology service and supports medico-legal death investigations across the province.

By integrating toxicology scientists within the forensic pathology service, the province says collaboration with pathologists has improved, strengthening test reliability and reducing turnaround times for toxicology results.

Although the accredited tests were already being performed prior to certification, the accreditation provides independent confirmation that the laboratory’s methods, quality controls, and testing procedures meet rigorous international standards.

The laboratory also undergoes regular international proficiency testing to ensure continued compliance.

TimesLIVE