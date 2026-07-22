Accused denies state’s version in teacher Kirsten Kluyts murder trial

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The man accused of murdering Delta Park High School teacher Kirsten Kluyts came under intense cross-examination in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday.

A former student, Bafana Mahungela, 23, is on trial for kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and the attempted rape of Kluyts, who was 14 weeks pregnant when her body was found hidden among bushes near an embankment in George Lea Park, Sandton, on October 29 2023.

Prosecutor Siyabonga Futshana challenged Mahungela’s account of his movements on the night before Kluyts was killed, repeatedly accusing him of avoiding questions and changing aspects of his version of events.

The accused told the court he attended a house party with his girlfriend and friends on October 28 before leaving alone to return home and complete school assignments in the morning.

He said he travelled by taxi because he could not afford an Uber but fell asleep during the trip and was dropped in Parkmore instead of his intended destination.

LIVE | Bafana Mahungela, accused of murdering teacher Kirsten Kluyts, is back in court as the state begins cross-examining him after he testified in his own defence.#Timeslive



Video cred: Mmatumelo Lebjane pic.twitter.com/2yvGzrccNV — Mmatumelo Lebjane ❤ (@Ma_Tuh_Mellow) July 22, 2026

According to Mahungela, he walked through the area, stopping to photograph a billboard because it caught his attention before entering a nearby restaurant out of curiosity.

“I wanted to know the place,” he testified, saying a waitress showed him the menu before he left, intending to return with his girlfriend.

Futshana, however, put it to Mahungela that surveillance footage from the restaurant, which had been reviewed several times, did not show him entering the premises.

“I don’t trust the footage because you want to pinpoint me and pin me down. I was at the restaurant,” Mahungela replied.

The prosecutor also confronted Mahungela with photographs and video footage that the state alleges show him walking in the area where the teacher was killed. Although Mahungela acknowledged that a bucket hat and shoes shown as exhibits belonged to him, he maintained the man captured in the images was not him.

He further disputed the state’s claim that a visible tattoo in one of the images matched the tattoo on his right arm, saying the footage and photographs were too unclear to draw such a conclusion.

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused clashes with prosecutor during cross-examination. (Mmatumelo Lebjane)

Throughout the proceedings, Futshana repeatedly questioned Mahungela’s recollection of events, pointing to what he described as inconsistencies in his evidence, including his reasons for leaving the party alone.

At one point, Futshana suggested Mahungela was tailoring his evidence as the trial progressed.

“You are building your case as we go,” he said.

Mahungela rejected the allegation and maintained that the state’s evidence had not changed his versions of events.

The matter was adjourned to Friday, when the cross-examination is due to continue.

TimesLIVE