Buses to Musina resume but more than 1,000 Malawians wait outside consulate

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Malawians, who are arriving daily, are waiting outside their consulate in Johannesburg to be repatriated via sponsored buses. Picture:

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More than 1,000 Malawians remained outside the Malawi consulate in Johannesburg on Wednesday despite buses resuming trips to Musina to help them return home.

Humanitarian organisations have stepped in to support those gathered outside the consulate. Volunteers were seen delivering food, water and other essential supplies, while six mobile toilets have been installed at the site.

Blankets were spread across the grass outside the consulate, where many people sat waiting for transport.

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières/MSF) is among the organisations providing medical help.

The organisation’s advocacy and communications manager, Kate Stegemen, said teams were helping people who needed medical care, particularly those with chronic illnesses, pregnant women and children.

MSF is also providing support in Musina to help people as they continue their journey.

There has been progress in moving people from the consulate. The Malawi Diaspora Humanitarian Support Initiative’s co-ordinator, Phaskani Msiska, told TimesLIVE that seven buses left for Musina on Tuesday and that there had been an improvement in the movement of buses transporting people.

However, he said, more than 1,000 people were still waiting outside the consulate, with more arriving every day, hoping to leave for the Beitbridge border.

Due to the cold winter nights, shelter has been arranged for humanitarian reasons.

“Women and children are now sleeping inside the consulate property while men sleep outside with the donated blankets,” he said.

The situation remains fluid as humanitarian organisations continue providing relief while authorities work to transport more people.

TimesLIVE has sent questions to the Malawi consulate for comment and this story will be updated once it is received.

TimesLIVE