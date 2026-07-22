Cashier arrested over alleged R500k fraud at Limpopo milling company

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A 26-year-old female cashier has been arrested for alleged R500,000 fraud at a milling company in Mokopane. Stock photo:

A 26-year-old cashier has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a milling company in Mokopane of more than R500,000.

Limpopo police said members of the provincial commercial crimes unit arrested the woman after an investigation into alleged fraud at the business.

According to the police, the case came to light on August 11 2025, when the owner of the milling company received a phone call from a customer who questioned information on a receipt.

“The owner of the milling company received a phone call from a customer who queried discrepancies on a receipt. The date and time on the receipt did not correspond with the purchases,” the police said.

The owner then checked the receipts and allegedly found that a cashier had been issuing duplicate receipts to customers. CCTV footage was reviewed and allegedly confirmed that one of the female cashiers was responsible for using the duplicated receipts.

An internal audit later revealed that stock worth R500,000 could not be accounted for. The owner also collected the duplicated invoices as evidence of the alleged fraud before reporting the matter to the provincial commercial crimes unit.

The police opened a fraud case and launched what they described as intensive investigations.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Sune Grobbelaar, was arrested in the Mokopane policing precinct on Tuesday. She appeared in the Mokopane magistrate’s court on the same day.

Police said Grobbelaar was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to July 27 for further police investigations and a bail application.

Investigations are ongoing.

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