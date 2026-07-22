City Power records 19 security incidents across Johannesburg over the weekend

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City Power recorded eight cable theft incidents in Johannesburg between July 17 and 20. File photo:

City Power has expressed concern over the alarming increase in infrastructure-related crime after recording 19 security incidents across Johannesburg between July 17 and 20.

According to the power utility, of the 19 incidents recorded during the reporting period, eight involved confirmed cable theft, while two attempted thefts were reported in Newlands and Ferndale where stolen cable was abandoned before suspects could remove it.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena warned the financial implications of these infrastructure crimes are severe.

The power utility’s preliminary assessments estimate losses of more than R311,141 from only five incidents involving stolen copper cable in Ormonde, Nancefield, Randburg, Jeppestown and Kliptown.

Mangena said the value of losses arising from the remaining 14 incidents is being quantified, including the theft of about 400m of copper cable in Jeppestown, the largest cable theft recorded over the weekend.

“The total financial impact is expected to increase significantly,” he said.

Every act of cable theft and vandalism delays restoration efforts, compromises public safety and places an unnecessary financial burden on the utility and its customers — Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

While the weekend was characterised by widespread criminality, Mangena said an operation at Jackson informal settlement demonstrated the positive role communities can play in protecting public infrastructure.

Residents co-operated with officials during an operation, leading to the confiscation of 45m of aluminium cable used for illegal electricity connections.

“The recovered cable was handed over to City Power’s Reuven service delivery centre. City Power commends the residents of Jackson informal settlement for co-operating with law enforcement during the operation. Their conduct demonstrates communities are critical partners in the fight against electricity theft, illegal connections and vandalism, which continue to undermine service delivery and place lives at risk,” said Mangena.

In an incident in Marshalltown, three Zimbabwean nationals were arrested while allegedly stealing underground copper cable beneath Bree Street. The suspects are in police custody while investigations continue.

Mangena said the reporting period also included two mini substation fires in Winchester and Sydenham, both of which remain under investigation.

Community-related incidents were recorded in Regents Park and Alexandra, where City Power officials, law enforcement agencies and community representatives engaged to resolve concerns without injuries or further escalation.

Mangena said infrastructure crime continues to drain resources that would otherwise be invested in maintaining and strengthening Johannesburg’s electricity network.

“Every act of cable theft and vandalism delays restoration efforts, compromises public safety and places an unnecessary financial burden on the utility and its customers.”

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