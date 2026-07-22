Gauteng police officer one of two killed in Limpopo mine dispute

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Police have launched an investigation after two men, including an officer based in Gauteng, were killed in a Limpopo mine dispute. Picture:

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A 40-year-old Gauteng police officer was among two men killed during a heated altercation at a mine in Ga-Mahlokwane village, near Khubetshane in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune District, on Tuesday.

Police have opened two cases of murder, and a manhunt for unknown suspects involved in the incident is under way.

On Friday, the men allegedly went to the mine and requested a meeting with the owner, claiming to have a court order instructing the owner to stop mining operations and further alleged that they had shares in the mine.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said that on arrival the victims found two security guards on duty and instructed them to contact the owner.

“The security guards reportedly contacted their office, but the owner did not arrive, and they left the premises. On Tuesday, July 21, the victims returned to the mine and again found the same security officers. They once more requested that the owner be contacted and were told not to go anywhere while waiting,” Mashaba said.

While still on the mine premises, it is alleged that several motor vehicles arrived, and the occupants got out and confronted them, resulting in a physical altercation.

“During the fight, one of the male victims was fatally shot at the scene. The second victim sustained injuries and managed to run for help. He was taken to a medical facility but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries upon arrival,” he said.

The acting provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers, has directed the police to launch a manhunt for those involved.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this incident that has resulted in one of our own losing his life. We condemn this act of violence in the strongest possible terms. All available resources have been mobilised to ensure the speedy apprehension of the perpetrators,” said Scheepers.

TimesLIVE