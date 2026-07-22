Junior Boks’ doctor saves woman mid-flight with CPR

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Fresh off celebrating South Africa’s Junior World Championship triumph in Georgia, Junior Springbok team doctor Clement Plaatjies found himself in a very different high-pressure situation performing life-saving CPR on a woman who collapsed during a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, Plaatjies recounted how he was busy completing medical reports from the tournament when he was called to assist.

“I was busy working on my medical reports following the competition and our attack coach Melusi Mthethwa called me and said Dave Wessels, our high-performance manager, is looking for me. I asked him why, because I’m busy, and he said, ‘Oh, there’s some issue happening in front, a lady might need your help.’”

Plaatjies said he immediately made his way to the front of the aircraft where he found the woman receiving oxygen after apparently losing consciousness.

“I walked over and noticed that she was half passed out on another passenger with some oxygen already attached to her face. I asked what had happened and she sort of collapsed to the floor. I checked for a pulse and there wasn’t one and that’s when instinct kicked in, I suppose, and I immediately started CPR,” he said.

After several tense minutes, the resuscitation efforts paid off.

It has to be said there were many hands that helped that day. It wasn’t just me, of course — Dr Clement Plaatjies

“It turns out that it worked, yes. It isn’t that often that you can make that much of a difference with what we had available on the flight. Though that being said, everything that we needed to save a life was available to us on the plane. So kudos have to go to the airline as well. After about three or so minutes of CPR, she was starting to move again.”

Plaatjies praised the cabin crew and fellow passengers, saying the successful outcome was the result of a collective effort.

“I believe she’s OK now. It has to be said there were many hands that helped that day. It wasn’t just me, of course. There were a lot of other passengers and the crew as well. They were very helpful and the support from the other passengers on board was amazing.

“Once everything was done, she actually sat up, we got her back into her seat and she walked herself off the aircraft.”

While the rescue ended positively, Plaatjies said it was not his first experience performing CPR.

“Obviously it’s not the first resuscitation I’ve had to do. Sadly to say, the last one that I did wasn’t successful ... That happened in my medical practice, so it turns out I just needed to be a little bit high in the air to do a successful resuscitation.”

Asked about his future ambitions, Plaatjies said while he can’t predict what lies ahead, he has his sights set on one of the world’s biggest football clubs.

“I would love to be the Manchester United doctor one day. Maybe I can turn them around?” he said with a smile.

TimesLIVE