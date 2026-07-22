Mogale City areas without water days after Rand Water maintenance

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Days after Rand Water completed planned maintenance, residents in certain areas of Mogale City are still without water. Picture:

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Some Mogale City residents are still without water days after Rand Water’s planned maintenance ended on Sunday, with the municipality saying it may take another one to two days for supply to return to all affected areas.

Residents in suburbs including Munsieville, Kenmare, Krugersdorp North and parts of Kagiso, especially higher-lying areas, are still dealing with water outages or low water pressure.

Many residents have shared their frustration on social media, saying their taps were still dry even though the maintenance ended on July 19.

Responding to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Mogale City head of corporate communications Adrian Amod said Rand Water’s system needed more time to recover after the planned maintenance.

“Following the completion of Rand Water’s planned maintenance, a number of areas remained affected as our bulk water supplier’s system required additional time to fully recover and stabilise. Rand Water only resumed supplying the required volumes into the Mogale City network yesterday (Tuesday),” said Amod.

He said the delay was also caused by high water use after supply started returning. “Once supply resumed, high water consumption during peak demand periods resulted in rapid declines in reservoir levels, slowing the recovery process,” he said.

Amod said restoring water was not as simple as switching the supply back on. “Unlike electricity, water supply cannot be restored instantly. Reservoirs must first reach sufficient operating levels before water can be pumped to elevated water towers and distributed throughout the reticulation network, particularly to high-lying areas,” he said.

He said about 70% of the municipality’s water network had already been restored. “Provided water consumption stabilises and Rand Water continues supplying the required volumes, we anticipate that supply will be fully restored to the remaining affected areas within the next one to two days,” said Amod.

The municipality has sent water tankers to the worst-affected communities and critical facilities while work to restore supply continues.

Amod said there were no problems with the municipality’s water infrastructure. He said the delays were caused by the slow recovery of the bulk water supply system, the time needed for reservoirs to refill, and high water demand.

TimesLIVE