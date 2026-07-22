New counselling diploma to help tackle mental health crisis

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Only a small number of South Africans living with common mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety receive professional treatment.

The South African College of Applied Psychology (Sacap) hopes a new postgraduate qualification will help close the gap.

The institution has launched its postgraduate diploma in psychological counselling, which will replace its BSocSci (Hons) in psychology (BPsych Equivalent) as the qualification that prepares students to become registered counsellors.

According to a South African Stress and Health study, only about 16% of South African adults experiencing mental disorders such as depression and anxiety receive formal treatment.

Sacap said registered counsellors play an important role in providing psychological support to people in communities, often becoming the first point of contact for those experiencing emotional distress.

Dr Vikki Botes, Sacap’s head of faculty for applied psychology, said the new qualification builds on the institution’s experience in training mental health professionals.

As the focus grows on mental well-being worldwide and the demand for accessible mental health services rises, this is a qualification that develops in-demand skills for the modern world — Dr Vikki Botes, Sacap’s head of faculty for applied psychology,

“The new postgraduate programme draws on Sacap’s years of experience in applied psychology education, and builds on our mission to provide the country with well qualified registered counsellors. It provides an opportunity for graduates with an appropriate NQF level 7 qualification majoring in psychology to prepare for the next steps towards registration as a registered counsellor, including the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) board examination, subject to meeting all HPCSA requirements.”

She said growing awareness of mental well-being and increasing demand for accessible mental health services meant graduates would gain skills needed in today’s world.

“As the focus grows on mental well-being worldwide and the demand for accessible mental health services rises, this is a qualification that develops in-demand skills for the modern world,” said Botes.

Registered counsellors are trained to provide psychological support and preventative care for individuals, families, groups and communities. They work in a range of settings, including clinics, hospitals, schools, youth organisations, corporate employee assistance programmes, the South African Police Service, correctional services and community-based mental health initiatives.

Sacap said registered counsellors are often regarded as frontline providers of community-based psychological support because they help people in crisis, reduce stigma around mental illness and encourage those who need help to seek treatment.

The 18-month, full-time programme includes:

classroom learning;

work-integrated learning; and

a six-month, 720-hour practicum in a community-based setting.

In a world where mental well-being is increasingly recognised as fundamental to individual and community flourishing, registered counsellors have an important role to play in shaping healthier futures — Botes

Botes said students would be trained in:

psychological screening;

selected psychological assessments;

counselling interventions; and

psychoeducational programmes that promote mental health.

“In the programme our students develop competencies in psychological screening, selected psychological assessment within the registered counsellor scope of practice, counselling interventions and short-term psychological counselling, and developing and conducting psychoeducational workshops aimed at enhancing mental health.”

She said the qualification could also open the door to further postgraduate studies, including Master’s degrees in psychology, social sciences and related fields.

Botes said the programme would not only equip graduates with valuable professional skills but also allow them to make a meaningful contribution to society.

“Sacap’s postgraduate diploma in psychological counselling offers an opportunity to develop highly sought-after professional skills while contributing to one of South Africa’s most pressing social needs. In a world where mental well-being is increasingly recognised as fundamental to individual and community flourishing, registered counsellors have an important role to play in shaping healthier futures.”

The new qualification will be offered at Sacap’s campuses in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban.

TimesLIVE