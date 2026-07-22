No customers means no pay, say Marble Towers traders waiting in limbo

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Traders and workers who once made a living at Marble Towers in Johannesburg’s CBD gather outside the building while waiting for the law to take its course. Picture:

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Traders and workers who once made a living at Marble Towers in Johannesburg’s CBD have spent another day waiting outside the building, uncertain about when — or if — they will be allowed to return to work.

Several traders stood outside the partially demolished structures on Tuesday and Wednesday while Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers kept watch. JMPD vehicles remained stationed at the site to ensure no trading took place.

A JMPD officer told TimesLIVE that officers had been instructed to prevent trading until the courts gave a final ruling on the future of Marble Towers.

The uncertainty comes after the City of Johannesburg intensified its campaign to “reclaim the inner city” by cracking down on illegal structures and trading at Marble Towers.

Last week city officials demolished structures they said had been built illegally after inspections found the owners had failed to comply with a Johannesburg high court order. The city said traders were still operating in areas that had been ordered to be sealed off.

The Marble Towers building has been closed since an inspection by the City of Johannesburg. Picture: (Kabungane Biyela)

Following the demolition, the owners of Marble Towers approached the court, resulting in the city temporarily halting further action. The parties later agreed to conduct a joint inspection on Tuesday to identify non-compliant structures before the court decided on the way forward.

Prince Mukuru, a Malawian who has worked at a clothing shop in Marble Towers for the past five years, said all he could do was wait. “Right now I don’t know what to do. Only God knows. We just need to be still and wait,” he said.

Mukuru moved to South Africa in 2013, leaving behind his wife and two children in Malawi in search of better opportunities. “Back home business is slow. In South Africa you are able to make ends meet because business is fast here.”

Although he has considered returning home, Mukuru fears he would struggle to earn enough to support his family. “I am renting a bachelor flat for R2,500 a month. I wouldn’t have had that responsibility at home, but here I can see that things are possible.”

On a good month, Mukuru sends about R2,000 to his wife and children in Malawi. “As a man I need to make a plan so my family can survive.”

But with the shops closed, there is no income. “Business is closed, meaning no work and no pay.”

Another trader, who identified himself only as Joseph, said life in Johannesburg’s CBD was better when he first started working there in the early 2000s.

“Back then, life was sweet. You woke up every morning knowing you were going to make money,” he said.

Life has become tough, especially with the March and March movement wanting illegal foreigners to go home. Now business is slow. No customers means no pay for us — Joseph, trader

He said traders now faced constant uncertainty as business slowed and law enforcement operations intensified.

“Life has become tough, especially with the March and March movement wanting illegal foreigners to go home. Now business is slow. No customers means no pay for us,” he said.

Mayor Dada Morero’s spokesperson, Khathu Mulaudzi, told TimesLIVE some offices at Marble Towers were being used as storage rooms.

“Some of the stock was moved into those rooms. I can’t confirm that this applies to all offices, but it is the case for some. The report we are waiting for will provide a comprehensive picture,” she said.

The city is expected to release a report after a follow-up inspection conducted this week by the city’s legal department, development planning, and emergency management services.

On July 16, in the Johannesburg high court, an order by agreement was granted between the city and Goldenrod Group.

The city said in a statement at the time: “The order represents a decisive affirmation of the city’s authority to enforce its building regulations and fire safety requirements, and of our firm commitment to the safety of every person who lives in, works in, or visits our city.”

In terms of the order, it said Goldenrod Group is interdicted and restrained from continuing any installation of units or related activities, and from permitting the occupation or use of any structure identified as non-compliant with applicable building regulations and fire safety requirements.

No trading is taking place in these structures at Marble Towers, which is subject to court proceedings. Picture: (Kabungane Biyela)

“Within 72 hours, all structures identified by the city as non-compliant with approved building plans will be cordoned off and sealed, and the applicant is required to secure the property with adequate fencing, clear and visible warning signage, and measures to prevent unauthorised access.

“The order further compels the immediate removal of all structures encroaching upon municipal property, public pavements, and road reserves.

“On the critical question of fire safety, the applicant is required, within 72 hours of a notice of non-compliance delivered by the city, to remedy all fire safety non-compliances identified by the city in writing, including means of egress, emergency exits, fire detection and protection systems, emergency lighting, and evacuation procedures and plans, and to provide the city with written proof of such compliance.

“The city retains the right to conduct inspections upon expiry of the compliance period and to verify compliance with both the order and applicable legislation. Should the applicant fail to comply, the city is entitled to take lawful enforcement steps, including obtaining an appropriate order for demolition, with the removal or cordoning off of unlawful structures to be undertaken at the applicant’s cost and expense.

“The non-compliant portions of the property will remain sealed, with no use or occupation permitted, pending the removal of all illegal structures, full compliance with the order, and the approval of building plans and regulatory requirements.

“The parties have further agreed to engage in bona fide mediation within seven days, should this be required.”

TimesLIVE