South Africa

POLL | Do you agree with the review of 350,000 Sassa grants to cut fraud and save R1.5bn?

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People queue outside a Sassa office. ( Jaco Marais)

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The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is launching a review of more than 350,000 social grants in the 2026/27 financial year.

According to social development Minister Dina Pule, the goal is simple: audit grant recipients to ensure payments go only to those who qualify; curb fraudulent claims; and potentially save the taxpayer R1.5bn, which could be redirected to priority projects.

While the government highlights digital upgrades such as biometric verification with home affairs and hiring 1,000 temporary workers to ease office queues, the move has sparked mixed reactions across the country.

Supporters view it as a long-overdue cleanup of public spending while critics fear valid beneficiaries could be unfairly suspended due to administrative delays and red tape.

Where do you stand on Sassa’s grant review process?

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