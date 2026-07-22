SPCA rescuers free exhausted hadeda caught high above ground in Midrand

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The Midrand SPCA rescued a hadeda ibis from a tree after it became entangled in fishing line on July 16. Picture:

The Midrand SPCA responded to an unusual call for help: a hadeda was trapped high up in a tree.

Sharing the recent rescue to urge safer disposal of discarded fishing line, the SPCA said inspectors Jerry Seemise and Richman Sibande found the bird hanging helplessly.

The fishing line had left the exhausted bird suspended high above the ground, unable to escape.

Seemise climbed a ladder up the tree while Sibande assisted from below. “Working patiently and with great care, they cut away the fishing line and safely brought the bird back to the ground, where the remaining line was removed from around its legs.”

After taking a few moments to recover from its ordeal, it spread its wings and flew back into the wild.

The SPCA cautioned that discarded fishing line may seem harmless, but for wildlife it can become a deadly trap. It urged the public to dispose of it responsibly, adding “one small action can save a life”.

TimesLIVE