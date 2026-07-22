Top crime intelligence officer Dawood granted R10,000 bail after urgent application

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Senior crime intelligence investigator Col Ismail Dawood was granted bail of R10,000 by the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday.

Dawood had appeared in the Johannesburg regional court on Tuesday after handing himself over to the police and his bail application was postponed until Friday.

Dawood then approached the high court on an urgent basis to apply for bail.

In an order on Wednesday, the high court set aside the regional court’s “irregular order” dated July 21, which had directed that Dawood’s bail application be postponed to Friday and that Dawood remain in custody.

The high court directed that Dawood’s application for bail was “hereby considered by the high court and it be determined”.

The court ordered that in his affidavit in support of the bail application, Dawood complied with and satisfied the requirements that letting him out on bail was fair and the right thing to do.

The high court then granted Dawood bail of R10,000 on condition that he appears in the Johannesburg regional court on Friday and attends his trial on every date thereafter until finalisation. Dawood was ordered not to make any contact with a state witness.

The Sowetan reported that the case was in relation to an extortion and assault case.

Dawood’s lawyer, Piet du Plessis, told the sister publication: “It’s an old matter arising in March 2025 ... and the allegation is that Dawood assaulted and extorted repayment of the money [estimated to be more than R3.5m] due to people who made the investments.”

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