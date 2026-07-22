Two killed, many injuries after head-on crash in Franschhoek

Story audio is generated using AI
A head-on collision between a truck and car on the R45 outside Franschhoek in the Western Cape has led to two fatalities.
Another two people are in a critical condition, while several others sustained slight to minor injuries, the Stellenbosch municipality said.
Franschhoek first responders said about 30 people were involved and received treatment at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.