Two killed, many injuries after head-on crash in Franschhoek

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Many people were injured when a truck and a car collided head-on outside Franschhoek. Picture:

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A head-on collision between a truck and car on the R45 outside Franschhoek in the Western Cape has led to two fatalities.

Another two people are in a critical condition, while several others sustained slight to minor injuries, the Stellenbosch municipality said.

Franschhoek first responders said about 30 people were involved and received treatment at the scene.

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