South Africa

Two killed, many injuries after head-on crash in Franschhoek

Franschhoek first responders say about 30 people were involved in collision on the R45

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A 26-year-old man died on Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle on the N2
Many people were injured when a truck and a car collided head-on outside Franschhoek. Picture: (JAROMIR CHALABALA/123RF)

Story audio is generated using AI

A head-on collision between a truck and car on the R45 outside Franschhoek in the Western Cape has led to two fatalities.

Another two people are in a critical condition, while several others sustained slight to minor injuries, the Stellenbosch municipality said.

Franschhoek first responders said about 30 people were involved and received treatment at the scene.

TimesLIVE

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