UK triple-murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma opts not to seek bail

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UK triple-murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma, who was arrested in Johannesburg, has declined bail. Picture:

UK triple-murder suspect Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma has chosen not to apply for bail.

Tshuma, a 45-year-old British citizen of Zimbabwean origin, is wanted in the UK for the murders of his 42-year-old wife Zandile and their daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, earlier this month in Bedford, Bedfordshire.

After fleeing the UK on July 4, he was arrested by local police in Kensington, Johannesburg, on July 10. He was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm handgun.

Appearing in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday, Tshuma confirmed he would not be applying for bail.

The matter was postponed to August 27 to allow ballistic investigations on the firearm to conclude.

The UK has stated an intention to bring extradition proceedings. The court is due to receive an update on this at the next appearance.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole explained after court that Tshuma is regarded as an illegal fugitive by SA.

“Although Tshuma initially entered South Africa legally through OR Tambo International Airport on July 5, his immigration status has subsequently changed due to his status as a fugitive. In terms of the Immigration Act, he is regarded as both a prohibited and undesirable person and is therefore considered to be unlawfully present in the republic,” said Mohlatlole.

“Tshuma was arrested [in Johannesburg] on July 10 after the South African Police Service, through Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) Pretoria, received a request from UK authorities to trace and apprehend him following the issuance of a warrant of arrest by the Westminster magistrate’s court.

“According to the extradition request, Tshuma is wanted in the UK on three counts of murder.”

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