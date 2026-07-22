WATCH | Humanitarian initiative secures R600k to help stranded Malawians return home

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More than 1,000 Malawians hoping to go home were camping outside the Malawian consulate in Sandton on Wednesday. Picture:

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A humanitarian initiative assisting Malawians stranded outside Malawi’s consulate in Johannesburg has secured R600,000 in donations to help send hundreds of people back home.

This was confirmed by the Malawi Diaspora Humanitarian Support Initiative co-ordinator, Phaskani Msiska, at the Malawian consulate in Woodmead, Sandton, on Wednesday.

He said the money had been donated by Malawians, and members of the public, through the National Bank of Malawi.

“An amount of R600,000 was approved by the National Bank of Malawi, which will be enough to cover at least three buses to take people from Johannesburg straight to Malawi,” Msiska told TimesLIVE.

He said the donation was a major breakthrough after days of uncertainty over funding and would be enough to cover 70 to 80 passengers on each of the three hired buses.

He explained that although the money had already been raised, it was being held in a Malawian bank account and could not immediately be transferred to SA because of banking regulations.

However, he added that the Reserve Bank of Malawi and the National Bank of Malawi had approved the transfer, and the funds were expected to arrive within the next few days.

“We don’t just take people and drop them at Musina. We take them straight to Malawi, and we also give them transport money to get to their actual homes and a little something to buy food on the way,” he said.

The crisis of Malawians camping outside the consulate began in June when anti-migrant protests and intimidation spread across parts of SA before the June 30 deadline set by anti-immigration groups like March and March for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

This forced thousands of Malawians to leave their homes and seek help from their government. Many travelled from different areas in Gauteng to the Malawian consulate in Johannesburg, hoping to be repatriated.

Humanitarian organisations, churches and volunteers stepped in to provide food, water, blankets, mobile toilets and medical care as the number of people continued to increase.

Transport delays and permit problems also left many stranded for days.

Although hundreds have since returned home, new arrivals reach the consulate every day.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Jacob Wasi, a Malawian seeking to return home, said he was happy to be returning home after living in SA for eight years.

He said he had been working at a China Mall as a store assistant, but that he had been let go, as he had no legal documentation.

“I have worked there for three years, and now I have to go back home with so little money from my salary that I have been saving. No retirement benefits given or anything,” said Wasi, who added that he would miss the independence of going to work.

“I don’t have a plan when I get home. I hope I get a job there.”

Msiska said he believed transport to Malawi remained the biggest challenge of the repatriation process, despite major improvements in humanitarian support.

“I think food is covered now because volunteers are bringing warm meals and snacks. Medical assistance is also being provided by volunteer doctors and organisations,” he said.

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières / MSF), which has teams working in Johannesburg, Musina and Beitbridge, has been providing medical screenings and referrals for vulnerable migrants.

MSF advocacy and communications manager Kate Stegeman said their biggest concerns were pregnant women, survivors of violence and people whose treatment for HIV, tuberculosis and chronic illnesses had been interrupted.

She said MSF had treated women who were close to giving birth, patients suffering from severe hypertension and people who had gone without medication after fleeing their homes.

More than 1000 Malawian nationals are still stranded outside the Malawian Consulate in Johannesburg, waiting for buses to take them home. Meanwhile humanitarian organisation said it received donations worth R600k.#TimesLive Read more: @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/NE8hHycpm7 — Seipati (@Cpatea21) July 22, 2026

“We are concerned about interruptions to vaccination schedules for children and disruptions to chronic medication,” Stegeman said.

She explained that patients were assessed in Johannesburg before being referred to MSF teams in Musina, where they could continue receiving treatment.

Stegeman also said the organisation had documented cases where migrants reported being denied access to clinics after the anti-migrant protests intensified.

Randy Maria Chulu, a mother of two, was among those in a queue to see an MSF nurse. “My children have flu, and I want to get medication before we leave, and sleeping in the cold is not easy.

“I have to think of their health and well-being before anything. We have been here since Tuesday, and by the look of things, we might leave on the next buses, maybe tomorrow, I hope,” Chulu said.

According to Stegeman, some migrants alleged they had been turned away by anti-migrant groups gathered outside healthcare facilities, while others claimed healthcare workers had refused to assist them.

She said the MSF believed this pointed to a wider problem, beyond the recent protests and immigration situations. “We need to understand that there’s a bigger systemic problem going on here as well.”

TimesLIVE