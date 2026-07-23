Andrea Johnson admits to ‘error’ in testimony to parliament about Lt-Gen Khumalo’s case

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Idac head advocate Andrea Johnson admitted she testified incorrectly when she appeared before parliament's ad hoc committee investigating criminal infiltration in the justice system. Picture:

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Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head advocate Andrea Johnson on Thursday admitted she incorrectly testified to parliament’s ad hoc committee that she was not aware of corruption allegations against police crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo being referred to (now suspended) police minister Senzo Mchunu’s office.

In November last year when she appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into criminal infiltration in the justice system, Johnson said she was not aware that MP Fadiel Adams’ complaint alleging the interception of dockets was referred to Mchunu’s office.

Read: Johnson invokes right against self-incrimination in Khan docket matter

The contradiction opens her to an accusation of perjury after testifying in both instances under oath. The law stipulates perjury as an offence of “intentional false statement” under oath.

Khumalo faces corruption charges related to the South African Police Service crime intelligence unit’s employment of “unqualified civilian” Brig Dineo Mokwele to a senior post in his unit.

Johnson’s testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry this week was that the investigation into Khumalo and other crime intelligence officials was triggered by a letter from Mchunu’s office about the complaint made by Adams.

She was asked about the contradiction during cross-examination at the inquiry on Thursday.

Johnson said she did not “recall receiving the letter from the office of the minister”, when she testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee.

In November 2024 Mchunu’s office alerted the directorate to Adams’ complaints about interception in corruption cases he opened against Khumalo. The letter led to Idac looking into the case against Khumalo.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi previously testified the directorate was used by top cops to fight internal factional battles and investigate cases outside its mandate.

Mkhwanazi testified the directorate’s case against Khumalo was a tool used to delay serious organised crime investigations. Johnson has denied the allegations.

She continues with her testimony.

Business Day