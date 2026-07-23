Free State police nail fugitive wanted for 2007 murder and robbery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Patrick Machuto had been on the run since 2015 after failing to honour his court appearances in connection with a 2007 murder and robbery case. Stock photo:

Story audio is generated using AI

A 49-year-old fugitive wanted for a murder and robbery committed nearly two decades ago was arrested on Tuesday night.

​The suspect, identified as Patrick Machuto, had been on the run since 2015 after failing to honour his court appearances in connection with a 2007 murder and robbery case in the Kopanong area in Bloemfontein.

​Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Thabang Lesia commended the persistent efforts, inter-provincial collaboration and intelligence work demonstrated by the officers involved.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said on July 4, after operational intelligence regarding Machuto’s location, the Free State team travelled to Lehurutse in the North West.

Kareli said he was not found at his residential address but investigators established he had recently been arrested for a separate assault case in Lehurutse and was due back in court later in the month.

“Operational arrangements were made between the Free State tracking team and the local investigating officer to monitor the court roll and alert the team when the suspect made an appearance,” Kareli said.

The investigating officer confirmed Machuto’s court attendance in Lehurutse on Tuesday, prompting the team to depart from Bloemfontein to execute the long-standing warrant of arrest.

Machuto was transported back to Bloemfontein, where he will face charges relating to the 2007 murder and robbery and additional counts regarding his failure to appear in court.

TimesLIVE